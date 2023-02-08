Home Technology Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is finally here this April – Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Technology

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is finally here this April – Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

by admin
Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is finally here this April – Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Nintendo decided last year to delay Advanced Warfare 1+2 Recamp, as the game was set to debut shortly after Russia decided to invade Ukraine, and it all seemed like the wrong timing for a game called Advanced Warfare to hit hybrid platforms . When this delay occurs, the title is delayed indefinitely, meaning we don’t know when it will actually arrive. Although that has changed now.

As part of tonight’s Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company revealed that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp will launch roughly 12 months after its first projected debut, and will now launch on April 21, 2023.

Beyond that, Nintendo revealed that pre-orders for the game will open shortly after the Direct ends, and it also showed off a ton of extra gameplay, which you can find below in all its glory.

See also  How much party slogans have spread online

You may also like

TrueResponse technology + two-stage catheter design Sennheiser IE200...

OnePlus also teases that it will launch a...

Oneplus 11

Google introduces Bard. But Alphabet collapses on the...

There are new water coolers from Mon and...

Not just smartphones: in addition to the Oneplus...

Cambridge Audio Introduces New Pricing and Form Factors...

New Canon EOS R50 and EOS R8 mirrorless...

Nintendo’s troubles (Part 2) Ingenuity has pros and...

New Canon EOS R50 and EOS R8 mirrorless...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy