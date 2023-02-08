Nintendo decided last year to delay Advanced Warfare 1+2 Recamp, as the game was set to debut shortly after Russia decided to invade Ukraine, and it all seemed like the wrong timing for a game called Advanced Warfare to hit hybrid platforms . When this delay occurs, the title is delayed indefinitely, meaning we don’t know when it will actually arrive. Although that has changed now.

As part of tonight’s Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company revealed that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp will launch roughly 12 months after its first projected debut, and will now launch on April 21, 2023.

Beyond that, Nintendo revealed that pre-orders for the game will open shortly after the Direct ends, and it also showed off a ton of extra gameplay, which you can find below in all its glory.