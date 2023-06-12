Advanced connectivity for offices and businesses

The availability of robust connectivity wirelessand not only that, today represents a a fundamental prerequisite for offices and companies of all sizes.

The hybrid work that has spread around the world during the pandemic is here to stay, as are the new operating screens that have radically changed the day-to-day operations of companies. Professional environments today need one robust and fast network, especially when it comes to wireless endpoints and the world of sensors and IoT.

A high level of performance is now ensured by the most recent ones router, AP and repeaters WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E. Although the WiFi 6 standard was officially introduced in 2018, it was only in 2022 that a critical mass of compatible equipment was reached that allows its potential to materialize. In 2023, WiFi 6 will be at the center of the solutions and price lists of all vendors.

The migration to WiFi 6 is, to some extent, related to the race for data security and privacy, especially for small businesses looking for more protection and for home users, who are increasingly concerned about monitoring and tracking their activities online. Today, the most advanced access point security solutions respond to this trend, protecting everyone and devices connected to the network.

Thanks to the default security settings, the configuration and operation of the devices can be managed remotely and easily on a single platform via the cloud. An easy-to-use package perfect for small or micro businesses that offer Wi-Fi hotspot services, but lack security measures.

Another leap in quality will take place thanks to the new technology Wi-Fi 6Ewhich thanks to the intrinsic protocol characteristics, guarantees greater performance compared to previous directives and resilience and ever-increasing network availability, especially in high-density scenarios, both in terms of clients and the number of access points installed in the infrastructure. A further boost to the enhancement of cyber threat monitoring and management services will be the PNRR funds destined for the redevelopment of the network, cybersecurity and software systems of Public Administrations, including schools, businesses and the tourism and culture sector.

The future of business connectivity and the smart home

Wi-Fi connectivity is, and will always be a focus. Also thanks to thehybrid working, it is currently likely that at least one person in the household is working or studying from home during the week. In 2023, the convenience of the home office will take a back seat to creating a smarter, more cost- and energy-efficient environment.

Il PoE is a technology for implementing wired Ethernet local area networks (LANs). It allows you to move the electrical current required to operate each device via Ethernet data cables, rather than the usual cabling and power supply. PoE offers the ability to power connected technologies more efficiently and cost-effectively. Take smart home lighting for example. Automatic shutdown when no motion is detected in a room can save on energy bills.

To have a real experience 5G it will still take some time. In fact, the infrastructure needed to fully support the service has yet to be implemented. As the demand for faster speeds and lower latencies increases, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E will catch on quickly as SMBs and consumers look to bridge the connectivity gap.

In parallel, the expectation for the Wi-Fi 7. The differentiating factor between WiFi 7-enabled devices and previous generations is the simultaneous access to multiple wireless bands. With the Multi-Link Operation (MLO)Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices will be able to connect simultaneously on two bands.

This will optimize connection reliability and ensure ultra-low latencies. Unfortunately, we are still far from this reality and companies and consumers need to be aware of it. As hybrid working takes hold, both will depend on reliable connectivity, especially as cloud computing and mobile commerce become more widespread.

Wireless security

An increasing number of companies will have to address the security challenges of working remotely to complete the digital transformation. With the growing need for security, the adoption of the new wireless security standard is likely Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) speed up. Many households also use encryption technologies provided by the router of their chosen Internet Service Provider (ISP), who do not update their routers regularly.

The problem is that older routers are unable to support the latest security protocols, such as WPA3. In 2023, companies need to augment their existing security measures and technology infrastructure to better address the security challenges of employees working from home. Is this must include mandatory security protocols to protect all devices connected to the network, regardless of their use.

Evolution continues

Today, routing and AP solutions benefit from features and performance that were unthinkable just a few years ago. Among the devices presented most recently, quad-band WiFi 7 Mehs systems capable of reaching combined speeds of 33 Gbps, thanks to the support of the 6 GHz band and 4K-QAM modulation.

New generation routers host four WAN/LAN ports on board: one or more at 10 GbE and the remaining at 2.5 Gbps speed. We are talking about devices ready for fiber and equipped with SFP + connectivity

In some cases, the conventional wired line is supported by 5G support. In these cases it is sufficient to insert a 5G SIM to be connected at maximum speed. The tri-band radio section allows performance up to 11 Gbps while the 5G one up to 3.4 Gbps.

In the era of “workplace anywhere” small office and home routers are turning into high-performance multifunctional gateways that are easy to configure and manage, even remotely.

Some solutions benefit from a management system with GUI desktop and are designed to facilitate setup and use even by users with modest knowledge of networking.

Thus, it is possible to define global connection modes using intelligent WAN and sharing access services e DDNS. The system allows you to define the rules of the LAN ports, port forwarding, the DMZ e il NAT Pass-Through, as well as to control the traffic, with a specific view for each connected device. In addition to ports define a band for each device you can establish rules for Web apps and services, to limit or enhance their operation.

These routers offer a good degree of protection, for those environments where external maintenance or assistance through dedicated consultants is not foreseen. There are protections Of the, Firewall integrated, granular control of active services and automatic blocking of suspicious IPs. In these cases, the control panel centralizes the main functions, from user management to file service, to share folders on the storage USB connected to the router. The device supports mixed shares Windows/MAC, plus FTP and WebDAV access.