The “Control Center” on the iPhone allows us to quickly use practical control items such as Airplane Mode, “Do Not Disturb Mode”, flashlight, volume, screen brightness and apps, but in addition to the superficial click of the switch, It turns out that there is also an advanced gameplay of “long press” to choose from!

Long press tips in the control center

small box in upper left corner – After long pressing, you will find that in addition to the original 4 “Airplane Mode”, “Mobile Data”, “Wi-Fi”, and “Bluetooth”, there are 2 more quick-open options “AirDrop” and “Personal Hotspot”.

the little sun – That is, the brightness of the screen. You can adjust the brightness of the screen up or down or make advanced settings such as “Dark Mode”, “Night Shift”, and “True Color”.

screen recording – You can turn on the microphone so that you can use your own voice as a narration while matching the screen while recording the screen.

flashlight – 5 levels of brightness can be adjusted.

camera – There are 4 modes in the camera: “Self-timer”, “Video”, “Portrait”, and “Portrait Self-timer”, which can be selected first, and it will directly enter this mode when it is turned on.

