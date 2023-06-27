Advanced Stable Diffusion–Loopback

This article is going to introduce a feature that few people mentioned, but I found it very amazing after using it – loop input (Loopback).

Loopback effect

When we use img2img, or Inpaint to generate a new image based on an existing image, we often encounter a problem:

Denoising strength is too small, the range of changes is not large enough, and what you want to change cannot be changed. But if the Denoising strength is too large, the things you want to change may not be changed, but the things you don’t want to change will be changed.

The usual way to deal with this kind of problem is to use low Denoising strength, and constantly send satisfactory results back to img2img or Inpaint to continue redrawing. But sometimes this process is very slow and labor-intensive, often giving up before seeing satisfactory results.

At this time, Loopback is a great savior for lazy people. To put it simply, Loopback is to use the result map that was run this time as the source map for the next round to continue to generate the next map.

Under the functions of img2img and Sketch, the entire image continues to be generated, and under Inpaint and Inpaint Sketch, the original selected range is used to continue generating the image.

At the bottom of the img2img tab, in the Script menu, there is the Loopback option. After selecting it, a form will open, providing several additional settings:

Loops: Execute the Loopback function several times. Final denosing strength: Denoising strength in the final round. Denoising strength curve: Denoising strength change strategy from the first round to the last round, there are three options: Linear: Average change from the beginning to the end. Aggressive: Close to Final denoising strength very quickly. Lazy: The final denoising strength will only be close to the last few rounds. Append interrogated prompt at each iteration: After generating a new image each time, whether to execute image generation text, append the searched prompt words to generate a new image for the next round. There are three options: None: do not execute graphic text. CLIP: Execute CLIP, let AI extract prompt words from new images, and produce prompt words in natural grammar format. Commonly used in photo images. DeepBooru: Execute DeepBooru, let AI extract prompt words from new pictures, and generate prompt words for word lists, which are often used in animation pictures.

Originally, because the output of AI was too unpredictable under the condition of high Denoising strength, the function of Loopback was difficult to use, so few people used it. However, after the appearance of the super plug-in ControlNet, Loopback became special in some places. Easy to use, the following is an application example: change the color of the clothes on the character.

In many cases, AI does not necessarily listen to the prompt words we input, but at the same time it produces results that we like very much. What should we do? For example, in the picture below, the AI ​​accidentally produced a very satisfactory picture, but the color of the clothes on the character is wrong. I specified a red skirt, but the AI ​​gave me a pure white skirt.

At this time, if you use 0.99 ultra-high strength Denoising strength to partially redraw the skirt, you will usually get a skirt with a color ranging from pink to dark red, but we can also use Loopback to gradually change the character’s clothes.

First transfer the picture to Inpaint, select the part of the skirt, and use this prompt phrase to emphasize that it needs to be changed to a red skirt:

(masterpiece, top quality, best quality, official art, beautiful and aesthetic:1.3), extreme detailed, Hana, red short skirt, fantasy lora:Hana25:0.4

On the setting sheet, the most important thing to note is that the Denoising strength is very high at 0.8. In this case, ControlNet must be used to control the screen, otherwise the resulting things will be very outrageous.

In ControlNet, you can use canny or normal. Using normal can change the decoration or accessories of the skirt. If you use canny, it will produce a new skirt that is more consistent with the original skirt.

Next is the key point, select Loopback under Script, set the rounds to 5 to 10 rounds, and finally set the Denoising strength to a higher value of 0.9, and then keep the others as they are, so that you can start running the map!

In this way, Loopback will generate several pictures. You can see from the picture at the beginning of the article that the color of the character’s skirt changes from white to yellow, and then to different shades of red. We can choose the pictures we like from these results to use.

In addition to simple discoloration, there are also uses such as changing clothes, merging normal hands and feet from the outside into natural hands and feet, etc., all of which can be changed from manual to lazy methods with other results:

Advanced Stable Diffusion–Hand Restoration

Stable Diffusion Advanced — Wake Up!expression change

