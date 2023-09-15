Advanced technologies and their dependence on strategic raw materials

In an increasingly globalized world, the availability of strategic raw materials limits production, development and research in European economies. Advancing digitalization, the expansion of renewable energies and the development of innovative high-tech products require access to a large number of critical raw materials. Heinz Muser: “A comprehensive study by the European Commission’s Joint Research Center (JRC) from 2020 showed that strategic raw materials play a crucial role in technology development in Europe.” This study by the European Union from Brussels emphasizes the need for a balanced Ensuring access to these resources to promote innovation and economic success on the continent. It is not conducive to balance and good relations with other countries such as China to be dependent on certain countries or regions as the main suppliers of strategic raw materials.

Leiden University (Netherlands) warns in 2021 that such concentration increases the risk of supply shortages and makes Europe more vulnerable to geopolitical tensions. The researchers therefore recommend diversifying raw material sources and increasing efforts in the area of ​​recycling. Others put their finger on the wound, such as non-governmental organizations (NGOs). It is emphasized here that the issue of responsible raw material procurement and recycling must be taken into account. A 2022 analysis by the “NGO Global Witness” (London, Great Britain) underlines the importance of sustainable procurement strategies to avoid environmental destruction and social conflicts associated with raw material extraction.

The importance of strategic raw materials for Europe’s technology locations

Europe’s technology locations are centers of innovation and economic progress. High-tech products such as semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, telecommunications equipment and renewable energy technologies form the backbone of modern societies. Without access to strategic raw materials, the production of these products would be unthinkable. Dr. Peter Riedi, a raw materials expert, emphasizes the importance of these raw materials and says: “Strategic raw materials are the basis for technological progress and prosperity in Europe. They are essential for the development of future-proof high-tech products and must therefore not be neglected.”

The role of strategic raw materials in the development of high-tech products

Strategic raw materials serve as essential building blocks for high-tech products. The use of these raw materials in advanced technologies allows Europe to develop innovative products that find application in various industries. For example, so-called “rare earths” are essential for the production of high-performance magnets in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

Heinz Muser emphasizes: “Strategic raw materials are the glue that holds our modern technologies together. They enable us to create efficient and environmentally friendly products that advance our society.”

Price development of raw materials

The price development of strategic raw materials has exploded in recent years. On the one hand, this is due to the growing demand due to technological developments and the increasing importance of high-tech products. At the same time, supply is often limited because some raw materials are only found in a few countries or in limited quantities. This creates an imbalance between supply and demand and drives up prices.

The price development of strategic raw materials has an impact on both the industry and consumers. The cost of products and services containing these raw materials may increase, ultimately leading to an increase in consumer prices. At the same time, the price development also offers opportunities for investors who want to invest in these raw materials.

Challenges in procuring and securing strategic raw materials

Despite their enormous importance, Europe’s technology locations face challenges in procuring and securing strategic raw materials. One of the main problems is the concentration of raw material reserves in a few countries or regions. This can lead to geopolitical tensions and supply bottlenecks. A 2022 study by the University of Bonn illustrates these challenges and shows that “the procurement of strategic raw materials is a complex matter that includes political, economic and social aspects.”

Responsible raw material procurement and recycling as possible solutions

In order to meet the challenges of strategic raw material procurement, a responsible approach is of great importance. Europe must increasingly rely on sustainable and environmentally friendly extraction methods and focus on recycling and reusing raw materials. Dr. Peter Riedi emphasizes the importance of sustainable raw material procurement and explains: “We have to reduce our dependence on individual raw material sources and focus more on recycling. This not only ensures the availability of strategic raw materials, but also reduces the environmental impact.”

Conclusion: The importance of strategic raw materials for Europe’s future

The world‘s economies compete for strategic raw materials. Europe’s technology locations face the exciting challenge of developing innovative high-tech products while at the same time managing their dependence on strategic raw materials. Access to these resources is crucial for Europe’s technological sovereignty and economic success. Politicians have already reacted at the international and national level and the EU has launched the “Critical Raw Materials Act”.

Heinz Muser summarizes: “Europe can only maintain its position as a leading technology location if it sees the procurement and securing of strategic raw materials as a strategic priority and relies on sustainable solutions.” In this dynamic and globally networked world, strategic raw materials are the foundation for Europe’s future . It is our responsibility to set the right course to use these raw materials responsibly and secure them in the long term.

Investors are betting on strategic raw materials

Doobloo AG not only offers its customers the opportunity to store industrial and precious metals, but also focuses on security and cost savings. By storing them in a duty-free warehouse, rare earths, industrial and precious metals can be purchased VAT-free, which is undoubtedly a great advantage for investors. Heinz Muser explains that raw materials are not financial products and if they are sold, there is no withholding tax or solidarity surcharge on the profit. If the property is sold within one year of purchase, income tax is due on any profit, but not if the property is held for more than a year. All other taxes such as income tax and wealth tax are also eliminated. “Even VAT doesn’t play a role in an alternative investment via doobloo, because the metals are stored in the duty-free warehouse and are only delivered to industrial customers,” says Muser.

Technology metals and rare earths are not traded on the stock exchange; the price depends on supply and demand. Market participants are exclusively producers, specialized traders and the processing industry. “This distinguishes technology metals and rare earths from industrial and investment metals, which are traded on the stock exchange and do not physically belong to the investor,” explains Heinz Muser. He adds that this eliminates the complex processes and terminology involved in exchange-traded metals or mining stocks, which are often incomprehensible to outsiders.

Storage of valuable raw materials

Crime increases dramatically, particularly in times of crises when supply chains are interrupted and there is a poor supply situation. The danger of theft and a breakdown of public order is ever-present. In such turbulent times, storing raw materials and precious metals in a bonded warehouse proves to be extremely advantageous.

In contrast, storage at home or in bank safes poses significant risks. Anyone who stores their valuable precious metals at home exposes themselves to the risk of theft and robbery, especially in times of crisis when security on the streets is at great risk. Likewise, storing them in a bank safe can be problematic during such times as access to one’s valuables may be restricted.

What are strategic raw materials anyway?

Strategic raw materials can be defined as materials that are of strategic importance to specific industries. These raw materials are primarily used in the production of high-tech products such as electronic devices, renewable energies or electromobility. Examples of strategic raw materials include rare earth metals, precious metals such as gold and platinum, and other raw materials such as lithium or cobalt.

Rare earth metals

Rare earth metals are a group of 17 chemical elements that are essential for numerous high-tech applications. They are used in the electronics industry, in batteries, in optics, in mechanical engineering and many other areas. Heinz Muser said: “Due to their limited availability and high demand, the prices for these metals have risen sharply in recent years. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals and has a monopoly position, which of course affects price stability.”

