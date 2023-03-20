The optically disturbing TV disappears at the push of a button to the ceiling.

Advantages of a movable ceiling mount for your TV

A cozy movie night on the sofa in the living room – what could be nicer? In times of modern furnishing styles, the television has long since not been permanently installed on a sideboard in the corner, but is either attached to the wall or the ceiling using modern technology. In this article we will examine the various advantages of a movable ceiling brackets for televisions to help you make the best choice for your needs.

General advantages over a fixed mount

A moveable TV mount offers a number of advantages over a static installation. For example, you are much more flexible: you can turn your television in any desired direction, adapt the height and side alignment or even make the device disappear completely behind or in pieces of furniture. At the same time, it is possible to view the TV at the perfect angle from anywhere in the room.

If an installation at eye level with some couches is rather impractical due to the comfortable sitting position, the height and angle can be adjusted at any time with a movable bracket so that you can look straight at the screen. If there are visitors in the house, for example to watch the next World Cup together, the device can be turned towards the dining table at any time, where nothing stands in the way of celebrating the victory for your own team.

A moveable mount is a valuable addition to your home theater setup as it provides easier access to the ports on the TV and allows for better cable management. This leads to a significantly improved organization and overview in the room, which improves the overall viewing experience. A moveable mount offers more flexibility, convenience and organization, helping you enjoy an even better viewing experience.

Below we will delve into more detail about the different types of mounts, as well as how they work, to help you find the best solution for you. If you have any questions, you can of course contact us at any time.

Simple hanging ceiling mount

The simplest form of ceiling mount is a system where the TV folds up against the ceiling when not in use. They are ideal for saving space with a TV that would otherwise obstruct the view or take up too much space. Please contact us if you are interested in a ceiling mount of this type. We have various body mounts from pushMINI to pushMAXI on offer and would be happy to advise you in detail before you make a purchase.

360° rotatable rotation mounts

Less static than the previous type of ceiling bracket, rotatable ceiling holders offer extended flexibility when planning your furnishings. Similar to the hanging bracket, the television apparatus works down here, but can then be aligned in any direction so that the screen area can be seen from anywhere in the room. We would be happy to advise you before purchasing a product from the pushROTO category.

Extendable telescopic ceiling mounts for maximum flexibility

Extendable telescopic mounts offer a practical and flexible solution for hanging TVs. These brackets enable the television to be pulled out of the ceiling assembly and put it in a desired position without having to remove the device or change the location. This means that you can easily align the television at any time and place it optimally without having to worry about the cable connections.

So they offer all the advantages of the two previous models, but add another level of flexibility: now even the height at which the TV sits can be freely adjusted. Telescopic mounts are particularly useful when installed in rooms with particularly high ceilings.

Motorized ceiling mounts

Motorized ceiling holders for televisions offer a completely new level of comfort and flexibility and thus virtually represent the crown of what can be produced in series production. With a simple push of a button, the television can be left out of the ceiling bracket or driven up again without having to move yourself.

This is particularly practical if you want to readjust the television, the division of furniture has changed in the room or you want to do the TV apparatus differently for a special occasion without having to move it manually. Some motorized ceiling holders are even equipped with an automatic mode that automatically brings the television into a preconfigured position, based on your preferences or certain conditions.

Overall, moveable ceiling mounts for TVs offer a variety of advantages over static mounts. They offer flexibility, make it possible to see the television from every angle of the room, improve the monitoring of the cables and facilitate access to the connections. Simple, hanging ceiling brackets are ideal for saving space and accommodating the television without affecting the view.

Rotable ceiling brackets also offer a 360-degree turn, which means that the television can be viewed from any point in the room. Finally, there is also the option of turning the TV in the desired direction with a tilt and swivel mount.

If you choose a movable ceiling holder, it is important to check whether the size and weight of your television are suitable for the selected bracket. Also check whether the bracket is easy to install and use and make sure that it can be securely attached to the ceiling.

In summary, movable TV ceiling mounts offer an excellent way to display the TV in a convenient, flexible and organized way. Think carefully about your needs and choose the ceiling mount that suits you best.

Your very personal advice at Gruber Systems

There are not only the models of hanging, swiveling, tilting or motorized ceiling mounts already described, but a variety of other options to optimally integrate your TV into your room. Individual advice allows you to make the best possible choice that suits your needs and desires. In order to make the best decision, we recommend that you seek advice from an expert. Our team is always at your disposal and will gladly take the time to answer all your questions and to explain the different possibilities to you. Contact us to receive comprehensive and individual advice.

