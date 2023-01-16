The data relating to advertising investments in the first eleven months of 2022 have been published. Nov. 2022 is negative -3.8%.

In this regard, Alberto Dal Sasso, Adintel Southern Europe Cluster Leader of Nielsen, declared that “Growing market in a new and atypical end of the year for insiders in the international media panorama given the location of the World Cup, the figure should be read positively in general even if fluctuating in the media. We will see with the end of December and of the year whether the world championships will have drained or created, more likely, a “positive halo” effect for the whole market, certainly for companies it was a good chance to reach a vast audience, despite the absence of the Azzurri. In a month we will have a clear picture of the whole of 2022 most likely with a positive sign “.

Pending then, we have reconstructed the trend of advertising investments by means of the first eleven months of the year from 2018 to 2022 in order to have a medium-term vision. Compared to the pre-pandemic period, overall advertising investments decreased by 12.3%.

Television drops by 7.9% with very different dynamics according to the different operators. The worst are the periodicals which leave almost half of the investments on the ground in five years. The radio contains the losses, it closes the first eleven months of 2022 with a growth of 1.7% compared to the same period of 2021, but the decrease is over sixty million euros of lower advertising sales compared to 2018. The newspapers suffer. And local newspapers in particular seem to be feeling the effects of a type of investor who, on the one hand, has felt the economic effects of the pandemic more than others and, on the other hand, is increasingly concentrating their investments on social media and pay-per-click.

On the other hand, even excluding Nielsen’s estimates, and considering only the data provided by FCP – Federation of Advertising Dealers – online is the only growing medium compared to both 2018 and 2019. Compared to 2021, the decline is 3.6%. but the values ​​still remain well above those before the pandemic.

In this positivity, however, the market does not appear to be fully mature yet. In fact, in the first eleven months of 2022, while Audiweb reports that 91% of the population between 18 and 74 years of age use the Internet from mobile phones, online on the move for 62 hours and 52 minutes, against 48% from PCs for 13 hours and 53 minutes, the investments reported by FCP show that PCs and tablets, with the latter weighing very little as we know, continue to weigh about 60% of the total.