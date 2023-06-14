Advertising on Prime Video: Something is coming to Amazon customers

Netflix has shown the way, and Disney+ won’t be long in coming: advertising in paid streaming services is no longer uncommon. So far, Prime Video has offered the commendable exception here. But that will probably change soon.

Amazon plans to advertise Prime Video

Amazon seems to be working towards Introduce advertising on the popular streaming service Prime Video. This is reported by the Wall Street Journal and refers to internal sources at Amazon. Accordingly, one wants to place more advertising in order to recoup the high costs for the streaming service’s own productions.

According to the report, the planning is still in its infancy. Therefore, the concrete model of how advertising could be placed in the future has not yet been determined. However, subscribers should probably expect that in this case becomes more expensive for everyone who would rather continue to watch series and films on Prime Video without advertising.

According to internal sources at Amazon, the in-house productions called Amazon Originals are said to be of great interest to potential advertising customers. In other words: In successful series like The Boys or in prestige projects like The Rings of Power could be particularly sold expensive advertising space become.

This also makes it clear that the advertising on Amazon that is now being discussed is not about trailers before or after a series or a film. After all, they are not uncommon at Amazon. Instead, it’s about classic advertising blocks, which are about played during a movie and this one interrupt would.

If you want to avoid that, you could complete a more expensive subscription level must. But other alternatives are also conceivable. With the realignment of Amazon Music, Amazon has already shown that other paths are also being taken. There has recently been a lot more music to listen to at no extra charge. At the same time, you have to pay more to be able to listen to songs and albums on demand.

It’s hardly possible without advertising, but there are still differences between the various streaming providers:

More expensive subscription without ads? Amazon’s path is not yet clear

This step is hardly imaginable for series or films. But it shows that Amazon is getting creative in revising its streaming offering and is probably going its own way. While Netflix introduced an advertising subscription, the cheaper than other levels is, Disney+ users will soon have to do the same Pay extra to avoid ads. We’ll let you know as soon as it’s clear which side Amazon will choose.

