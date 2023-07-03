AEW: Fight Forever — A Promising but Flawed Entry into the Wrestling Video Game Genre

Title: AEW: Fight Forever – A Promising But Flawed Entry into the Wrestling Game Scene

For years, the wrestling video game market has been monopolized by the WWE series. However, the emergence of All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) has brought a fresh competitor into the mix, with their first video game titled “AEW: Fight Forever.” While the game aims to capture the arcade feel of classic wrestling games, it falls short in some crucial areas.

Developed by Yuke’s, known for their work on previous WWE games, “AEW: Fight Forever” departs from the hyper-realism trend seen in sports games lately. Instead, it attempts to emulate the entertaining arcade experience reminiscent of Nintendo 64’s “WWF No Mercy.” The foundation of the game, according to Kenny Omega, one of the individuals involved in its creation, is solid. However, the execution leaves much to be desired.

One of the highlights of the game is its simple arcade-style gameplay. With easy-to-understand controls, newcomers can quickly get into the action. Punches, kicks, and grabs are assigned to specific buttons, making it accessible for beginners. The inclusion of a momentum meter, similar to older wrestling games, adds depth to the matches. However, issues arise with the pin try mechanic, as there is no indication of how much the button needs to be pressed, leaving players uncertain of their progress.

Unfortunately, the flaws extend beyond just the controls. The AI-controlled characters display questionable behavior, particularly their inability to step over a fallen opponent. This can lead to awkward moments where characters seem to be trapped by an invisible barrier. Additionally, visibility problems and graphical bugs further diminish the overall experience.

In terms of roster selection, while there are numerous choices, some notable wrestlers are missing. DLC updates have added some missing stars like FTR, but the absence of wrestlers like Claudio Castagnoli and Toni Storm is disappointing. Oddly enough, Cody Rhodes, who departed the company over a year ago, remains in the game.

The game’s “Elite Road” story mode attempts to add depth and replayability. Players can create either a real wrestler or a custom character to compete in various events leading up to a PPV. The storylines diverge based on the outcome of matches, offering different paths for players to explore. Despite its potential, the mode suffers from bugs that prevent players from progressing during the final week.

Visually, the game presents a mix of realistic and slightly stylized character designs. However, some characters appear odd, with Chris Jericho’s model being notably disproportionate. The audio, while sufficient for in-ring action, lacks commentary and features inconsistent sound quality. This contributes to a less immersive experience, despite the more arcade-like direction the game takes.

In terms of in-ring options, the game offers various match types like 1v1, tag team, casino battle royale, and explosive barbed wire deathmatch. While the variety is commendable, the lack of content outside of the ring is noticeable, leaving the game feeling somewhat limited.

Overall, AEW: Fight Forever shows promise with its fun arcade-style gameplay, but its flaws cannot be overlooked. The game’s content feels lacking, with missing wrestlers and an underwhelming story mode. Despite these shortcomings, it still manages to provide entertainment, much like a dazzling firework display that leaves a lasting impression.