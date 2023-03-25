Antec launched the P series case P20C and P20CE, where P stands for Performance, emphasizing on providing high-efficiency performance while meeting the player’s budget. The chassis provides E-ATX motherboard installation, 37.5cm maximum graphics card installation, 17cm air cooling tower, dual 360 water cooling installation for high expandability, and can install up to eight 12cm fans and four storage hard drives.

This time, the P20C case is unpacked. The specifications of the P20CE case and the P20CE case are roughly the same except that the side panel of the former is blackened glass.

Antec P20C Specifications:

Dimensions: 469 (L) x 220 (W) x 490 (H) mm

Color: black

Material: steel, 4mm tempered glass, plastic

Motherboard: E-ATX (less than 33cm wide), ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

CPU air cooling: up to 170mm

Display card: 375mm

Power supply: ATX 205~410mm

Pre-installed fan (front): 120mm three

Fan installation positions (front, upper, rear, power compartment): 185mm 2, 0, 0, 0, 140mm 3, 2, 0, 0, 120mm 3, 3, 1, 2

Water cooling radiator support: front and top 360/280mm, rear 120mm

Upper I/O ports: USB 3.0 x2, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C x1, HD AUDIO, MIC

Hard drives and storage bays: two 2.5″ and two 2.5/3.5″ combo

Antec P20C case packaging

↑ The front of the Antec P20C chassis package.

The front of the case package is clearly marked with the model number, the full name of the P-series case, and that the case was designed by Antec in California, USA.

↑ The side of the Antec P20C enclosure package.

The specifications of the P20C case are marked on the side of the outer package of the case.

↑ The back of the Antec P20C chassis package.

On the back of the outer packaging of the case, there is an exploded view of the case (exploded view?), and some features of the case (such as: built-in display card anti-drop bracket, support for display card upright, etc.).

Antec P20C case unpacking

↑ Antec P20C case front.

The most distinctive feature of the P20C case is the diamond-shaped checkered front panel that catches the eye. The front panel is made of metal, which is quite textured, and it is quite heavy to hold.





↑ Antec P20C chassis front panel design ingenuity.

There is a design groove on the top of the front panel, and it has a magnetic suction iron for easy disassembly. The bottom is still fixed with a spherical tenon, which is quite convenient for disassembly and assembly.





↑ Antec P20C case with the front panel removed.

After removing the front panel, you can see that the official Antec comes with a dust filter and three 120mm intake fans, which is very considerate.

↑ List of io ports on the top of Antec P20C.

The io of the P20C case provides USB 3.0 x2, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C x1, HD AUDIO, MIC, and the boot and RESET keys have a metal hairline design, which is quite textured.

↑ Antec P20C upper dust filter.

↑ Antec P20C power supply compartment.

The power supply compartment of the P20C case is designed to be disassembled after being removed, which is very convenient for installation or disassembly of computer components.

↑ Antec P20C backplane space.

↑ Antec P20C back panel Velcro strap management.

It is worth noting that the P20C case includes the case back plate itself, and the thickness of the metal plate of the entire case is quite thick, which means that the material is excellent and has a good texture. Harder and thicker casing steel can also protect the various components in it more effectively. The P20C chassis provides sufficient space for cable routing on the back panel, and Velcro straps are provided before leaving the factory for easy cable management and wiring.

↑ Antec P20C top CPU 8pin, fan cable routing space.

↑ Antec P20C two 2.5/3.5 inch composite brackets.

↑ Antec P20C side installation space list.

The P20C case can support up to the largest E-ATX motherboard, 37.5cm graphics card length, front and top 360mm water cooling and 170mm air cooling tower scattered installation, providing players with sufficient space for the installation of computer components. Among them, there is about 6.5cm deep water-cooling radiator installation space at the front of the power compartment, and there must be a bracket installed to prevent the display card from hanging when it leaves the factory, which can be said to be quite sincere and CP value.

↑ Antec P20C cable holes with rubber loops.

↑ Antec P20C GPU PCIE power supply wiring hole.

The last little pity is that, as shown in the figure below, it is not sure whether it is a single case problem. Here you can clearly observe the installation position of the rear fan in the case, and there are obvious holes in the steel plate of the case. . It may be that the casing was accidentally deformed during the production process, resulting in extrusion and cracking. I hope it is only a single case, otherwise the material and thickness of the overall casing are quite fine and textured.





Experience summary

The Antec P20C case unpacked this time maintains a low price while ensuring the high quality of the case from material to design, and the overall design, wiring and perforation positions inside the case are maximized. It provides a convenient space for players to install, route and manage cables, which is quite considerate.

The case of the P20C within the 2,500 yuan range can be said to have delivered the best performance of superior craftsmanship and user experience. The appearance of the front panel is diamond-shaped grid metal panel and golden lines, which are both low-key and simple. The Antec logo, as well as the pre-installed three 12mm fans and dust filter are all very good, it is the best choice for consumers!