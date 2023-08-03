AFP sues X: ‘Refuses news pay deal’ Musk: “Absurd”

Agence France Press is suing Elon Musk’s X. The social network, formerly Twitter, according to AFP refuses to discuss the possibility of paying for the contents of the news agency shared on the social network. Possibility foreseen by a rule enacted in France in 2019 which obliges the large online platforms and social networks to start talks with publishers who want to be paid for news.

“Agence France-Presse has expressed its concerns over the clear refusal of Twitter (recently renamed ‘X’) to enter into discussions on the implementation of proximity rights for the press,” the news agency said in a statement. “Is absurd. They want us to pay them for the traffic we generate to their site, from which they get advertising revenue,” Musk replied in a post on his social network.

A battle that has been going on for at least 4 years has been going on between the French state and the large social platforms. The law on “related rights”, as it is called in France, entered into force in October 2019. It was the effect of new copyright legislation approved by the EU a few months earlier. French law requires platforms, everything from social media to Google, to obtain consent from news publishers and news agencies to display their protected content that goes beyond links and short excerpts.

In 2021, the French antitrust fined Google 500 million euros for failing to comply with the law which requires it to enter into negotiations with publishers who believe they should be remunerated. After that fine, Mountain View decided to come to terms, pledging to resolve any dispute. A few weeks after the announcement of agreements with several French newspapers, including Le Monde, Le Figaro and Afp. A similar deal was struck a few months later with Facebook, which agreed to pay the newspapers royalties. Musk does not currently intend to do the same.

