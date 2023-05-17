Home » After 2 years of inactivity Google deletes you
After 2 years of inactivity Google deletes you

If you haven’t logged into Google in a while you might be deleted. The Mountain View company has indeed announced that will begin deleting accounts that have been inactive for at least two yearsin order, they say, to prevent security risks.

The move takes effect immediately, but Google has said it won’t start deleting accounts until December. More alert notifications will still be sent to users, and inactive accounts will be deleted in stages.

Unused profiles are the ones most at risk of a cyber breachand given that people often use the same passwords for various services, from email to social networks, having an account compromised could also mean opening a breach in other profiles that use the same combination of email address and password.

“Starting this year, if a Google profile hasn’t been used or signed in for at least 2 years, we may delete it and all of its content, including Workspace content (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube and Google Photos” explain from Mountain View. “The easiest way to keep a Google Account active is to log in at least once every two years.” A few days ago, Twitter also announced its intention to eliminate inactive accounts from the social network.

