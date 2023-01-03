I don’t know whether it is due to the influence of Activision Blizzard’s acquisition or other reasons, Microsoft’s Xbox offensive last year seems to be less violent. Although the trailers of “Starry Sky” and “Crouching Dragon: Fall from the Sky” in the first half of the conference really excited everyone, but in the second half of the year, not only did they not have many new games, but there were not many movies on TGA, which was not very good. up. After all, even if Sony delayed the announcement of many games in order to prevent the acquisition, they at least still have “God of War: Ragnarok”.

But this situation is about to usher in a turning point. The TGA tweeted that the Xbox will release the following games by the end of June this year:

Starfield

Redfall

“Minecraft: Legends”

Forza Motorspot

“Ark 2” (ARK 2)

“Stalker 2” (STALKER 2)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

《Replaced》

《The Last Case of Benedict Fox》

Party Animals



This list includes not only long-awaited AAA masterpieces such as “Starry Sky” and “Forza Motorsport”, but also series sequels that players have been waiting for such as “Stalker 2”, as well as fun multiplayer games “Animal Party”. Without a doubt, this is an adrenaline shot for all Xbox gamers and PC gamers alike.

In addition, according to a report from Windows Central, their sources confirmed that “Hongxia Island” will be released in the first week of May 2023, and there is even the possibility of playing the advanced version of the game in advance. At the same time, the support page of “Starry Sky” also indicates that Bethesda will release the game in the first half of 2023.



Furthermore, if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes well, according to the schedule, Microsoft will complete the acquisition in June, when the Xbox and Game Pass game library will usher in a very large number of first-party games. For gamers, there is nothing better than having an endless game.

Of course, the premise is that everything goes well. After all, apologetic game delay notifications are a very common thing nowadays.

