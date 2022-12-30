Are you stuck with your tiny iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c? WhatsApp, which is quite popular among foreign users, will soon no longer support certain iPhone and Android models, including the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

According to “GizChina” report, WhatsApp will no longer support 50 different mobile devices starting from December 31, 2022, including iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

It is not surprising that WhatsApp has such a decision, because the platform no longer supports the iOS 10 and iOS 11 operating systems as early as October; this also means that iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users can no longer install the latest version of the WhatsApp application .

The iPhone 5 was launched in 2012 and is equipped with the iOS 6 operating system. This device can be updated until the iOS 10.3.4 version launched in 2019; as for the iPhone 5c, it was launched in 2013 and equipped with the iOS 7 operating system. The same goes for models that can be updated up to iOS 10.3.4. Both the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5c use the A6 Bionic chip.

In addition to iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c, WhatsApp will no longer support devices such as HTC Desire 500, Lenovo A820, LG Optimus and Samsung Galaxy S3; These phones send WhatsApp messages or make WhatsApp calls.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)