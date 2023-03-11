The social psychologist Jonathan Haidt has been working for some time on the effects of social media and the technological upheavals of the last decade on democracy and institutions, on human psychology, especially on the psyche of young people. His conclusion so far is frightening, but is also discussed quite controversially.

I’ve been following the work of Jonathan Haidt for around 15 years now, based on his thoughts on the psychological differences between conservative, more politically right-minded and progressive, more left-leaning people, which he presented in a 2008 TED talk and in his 2012 book “The Righteous Mind” culminated (which, completely incomprehensibly, is not available in German to this day).

I regularly post his texts here on piqd, in my opinion his work is the best and most comprehensive on the subject so far. You can find an overview of the texts selected so far here, the last text I piqed in which he answers his critics there, and the piqd editors found his 2022 blockbuster text “Why the Past Ten Years of American Life have been Uniquely Stupid ” so important that they bought the rights and had it translated.

Jonathan Haidt has now started a newsletter on Substack that accompanies the launch of two new books that deal with the topic from different perspectives: “Kids In Space: Why Teen Mental Health is Collapsing” is about the changes in kids’ developmental psychology caused by social media, while “After Babel: Adapting to a World We Can No Longer Share” to shed light on the disintegration of democratic processes.

Haidt’s work is essential for anyone who deals professionally with social media, and I already consider the two books that will be published this year to be standard works in drafting approaches to answering the two questions that this past decade has posed to democratic societies: “What the hell is happening to us? Why does everything seem to be going haywire?”

His newsletter is required reading for me, and both books are of course on my must-read list.

