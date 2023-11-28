After Gpt and Bard, here is Q, the chatbot for Amazon Web Services companies

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s called Q and it’s a digital assistant that will help companies increase worker productivity, reduce costs and improve the consumer service experience. Amazon writes this in a note.

“We think Q has the potential to become a work companion for millions and millions of people in their work lives,” Adam Selipsky, chief executive of Amazon Web Services, said in an interview.

With this move, the New York Times reports, Amazon wants to shake off the perception of being behind the competition in artificial intelligence. In the year since OpenAI released ChatGpt, Google, Microsoft and others have jumped into the space by unveiling their own chatbots and investing heavily in AI development.

How does it work.

Amazon Q can help you get fast, relevant answers to pressing questions, solve problems, generate content, and take actions using the data and expertise found in your company’s information repositories, code, and business systems. When you chat with Amazon Q, it says on a note, it provides immediate, relevant information and advice to simplify tasks, accelerate decision-making and help stimulate creativity and innovation at work. On the business side, it can be adapted to your business by connecting it to data, information and business systems. Business users, such as marketers, project and program managers, and sales representatives, among others, can have personalized conversations, solve problems, generate content, take actions and more. Amazon Q knows which systems they can access, so they can ask detailed, nuanced questions and get personalized results that include only the information they are authorized to see.