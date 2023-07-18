After more than 15 years, Microsoft is changing the standard font

“Calibri” has had its day. After it was introduced by Microsoft as the standard font in 2007, a change is now to take place. A successor has been determined.

Calibri becomes Aptos. Microsoft has now announced this in an official blog post. “We have changed. The technology we use every day has changed. And so began our search for the perfect typeface for higher-resolution screens.”

The aim was to find a font that could score with a particularly sharp and even representation. In the meantime, a total of five candidates were available for selection. The testing phase of the fonts lasted more than two years. Based on user feedback, one of the five options was finally decided on.

The font “Aptos” won the race, but originally entered the race with a completely different name. Two years ago the font was still called “Bierstadt”. Apparently the name for the final version didn’t sound professional enough.

Within the next few months, “Aptos” will be introduced as the new standard font in all common Microsoft programs. These include Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel. “Aptos” was developed by font designer Steve Matteson. He wanted the typeface to be more universal and less mechanical. Did he succeed? Decide for yourself – in the picture above you can see the new standard font for yourself.

