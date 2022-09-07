First fantasy baseball, then fantasy football and now fantasy basketball: Sorare, the startup born in 2018 has become synonymous with the union between sports, blockchain and NFT, has announced a partnership with NBA and NBPA (the association that brings together basketball professionals) to create the first basketball fantasy game with officially licensed collectible digital cards.

As in the other cases, players will be able to register, choose the cards that represent their favorites, deploy them in their favorite formation, face opponents and earn points based on the actual performance of NBA players. The points will allow you to climb the rankings and can be converted into other cards (which can be sold or kept to enhance your team) or used to win prizes in the real world. Related to basketball, of course.

Under the agreement, Sorare will have the right to use the official logos of the championship and the NBA teams in its products: “Our partnership with Sorare will offer fans a completely new way to interact with our teams and our players – said il commissioner dell’NBA, Adam Silver – We see significant opportunities to expand our fan community and grow the NBA around the world. ” From him, Nicolas Julia, co-founder and current CEO of Sorare, recalled that “basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world” and that “we are thrilled to bring fans even closer to their favorite teams and players”.

To date, there are on the Sorare platform about 2 million users registered by 185 countries around the world, with the fastest growth rates in European and Asian markets, above all thanks to the game of fantasy football (how does it work?).