The Soyuz MS-22 capsule landed at 13:46 (Italian time) in Kazakhstan, near the city of Dzhezkazgan. The shuttle returned to Earth without a crew as it had suffered a loss of refrigeration liquid in December, not guaranteeing the safety of any people on board. Soyuz MS-22 will now be recovered by technicians from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, who will be able to analyze the capsule to reconstruct the causes of the damage it suffered during its docking with the International Space Station (ISS). Currently, the most accredited hypothesis is that of an impact of a micrometeorite or space debris.