Technology After Soyuz MS-22 landed, the damaged Russian capsule returned to Earth without a crew by admin March 30, 2023 March 30, 2023 22 The Soyuz MS-22 capsule landed at 13:46 (Italian time) in Kazakhstan, near the city of Dzhezkazgan. The shuttle returned to Earth without a crew as it had suffered a loss of refrigeration liquid in December, not guaranteeing the safety of any people on board. Soyuz MS-22 will now be recovered by technicians from the Russian space agency Roscosmos, who will be able to analyze the capsule to reconstruct the causes of the damage it suffered during its docking with the International Space Station (ISS). Currently, the most accredited hypothesis is that of an impact of a micrometeorite or space debris. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Free-to-play AI real-life drawing! Suitable for mobile phones, tablets, and laptops! - ezone.hk - Teaching Evaluation - Application Cheats 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Preferential policies for Mingqian spring tea in Pingtang, Guizhou have entered peak picking season, attracting thousands of professional tea pickers_Hangzhou Net next post Mexico, hundreds of migrants try to cross the border with the US after the fire in Ciudad Juarez – Video You may also like New in .NET 7 [9]: Generic Mathematics March 30, 2023 Cassette Beasts look adorable in new trailer March 30, 2023 This is how much annual maintenance costs compared... March 30, 2023 Resident Evil 4 RE4 remake strategy｜How to get... March 30, 2023 A body for ChatGPT: the first anthropomorphic robot... March 30, 2023 Ed-0: Zombie Uprising Coming to PC, PlayStation, and... March 30, 2023 Debate about AI: Cheap polemics don’t help March 30, 2023 High-zoom camera crash fixed after April update of... March 30, 2023 VMware Partner Connect evolves to address the multi-cloud... March 30, 2023 Siae: Meta treats like Kim. The reply: they... March 30, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.