After the death of a mother player in "The Elder Scrolls 5", the son learns Mod and builds a monument to remember her
Technology

by admin
Most players play “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” (The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim) will install Mod modules to make the world more beautiful or make NPCs more beautiful, but the modules created by VIVII Only one object was added, a stele commemorating his late mother.

This mod is called “In memory of my Mom”, and it is also the first mod made by VIVII himself. According to the NexusMod forum, VIVII’s mother, Teneele, is also a player of “The Elder Scrolls 5” , died in January at the age of 46.

In order to commemorate his mother in the game, VIVII learned how to make Mod from another mod player Sovrath, because he himself played “The Elder Scrolls 5” because of his mother’s influence.

In the end, VIVII changed the altar of Mara into a monument. The altar symbolized the mother goddess and the god of love in the game, allowing him to remember his mother in the game when he was adventuring in Tamriel.

VIVII described his mother as a player with “The Elder Scrolls 5” Replay Syndrome. He also joked that his mother had never installed any mods at all, but now he is remembered by his son in the game in the form of Mod.

Mom, it’s been strange since you’re gone, but now you’ll be in every adventure I have.

I would never have ventured in Tamriel without you before me.

You know how much I love you.

May you rest in peace.

VIVII’s mod has been echoed by many players in the NexusMod forum. He also allows other players to take screenshots or modify it by themselves. At the same time, he appeals to all players, please tell your parents to tell them I love you, because no one knows how much time you have to be with them.

