Compared with the CPU market, AMD relying on the Ryzen processor to kill the special kill, AMD is now under greater pressure in the graphics card market. For many years, everyone has expected that the two companies will be able to score 50 or 50 points. However, after the collapse of the mining card, NVIDIA The advantage in the graphics card market is even greater. The latest data released by JPR accounts for 88% of the market share.

In JPR’s Q3 quarterly report, the shipment of discrete graphics cards in the quarter was only 14 million, a sharp drop of about 42% from 24 million in the same period last year, and a drop of about 26% from the previous quarter’s 19 million.

Among them, desktop graphics cards only accounted for 7 million, compared with 10 million in the last quarter and 13 million in the same period last year, which is almost cut in half now.

Among the three manufacturers, NVIDIA currently accounts for as much as 88% of the entire discrete graphics card market, and its share has soared. AMD has dropped from 17% a year ago to 8%, and Intel even won 4% of the discrete graphics market.

To what extent is NVIDIA’s advantage ahead? N cards and A cards on desktop independent display are 86% and 10%, while notebook independent display is 90% and 5%.

To put it simply, in the past, AMD graphics cards could score 4, 6 or even 37 points with N cards, but in the Q3 quarter, let alone 28 points, the difference is not 19 points now.

Even worse, the independent graphics card market will continue to shrink in the next two years, which is even more unfavorable to the disadvantaged, and everyone will only choose more dominant graphics card brands.

It is no longer worth discussing why AMD graphics cards cannot sell to NVIDIA. There may be a lot of reasons in terms of technology, performance, channel and brand. However, one of the more terrifying consequences for players is that once the market share of A cards stops falling.Game manufacturers will have less optimization support for AMD graphics cards in the future, which will become a vicious circle.

What else can AMD fans do when there is Intel before NVIDIA and then Intel? We can only expect that the RX 7000 series will stop following the RX 6000 series in terms of graphics card supply and mining.