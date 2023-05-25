Home » After the old Ren shut down the 3DS eShop, he launched a system update to block piracy, causing dissatisfaction among players- Qooah
After the online store for the Nintendo 3DS handheld game console ceased operations, many speculated that the company would no longer be updating the system. The online store is down and there will be less need for stability updates. But Nintendo recently released an unexpected update for the 3DS, which has caused dissatisfaction among gamers.

New games cannot be purchased normally in the 3DS digital store eShop, but the latest firmware update can prevent users from cracking the portable game console to run pirated games. Gamers thought it would be understandable if the 3DS were still under Nintendo’s control, but that’s not the case. While gamers will still be able to officially purchase physical copies of some 3DS games from Nintendo, many third-party and digital-only titles will be unavailable after the eShop shuts down. Now this update makes it difficult to keep these games, except through informal channels.

Many players have warned others not to update if they haven’t cracked the 3DS yet. Many players have indicated that there is no need to download the New 3DS right now.

Players who have already hacked their own portable consoles can boldly update without knowing why Nintendo is rolling out an update for a portable console it no longer supports. By some speculation, this update will change system settings, Internet browsers, main menu, and the abandoned store. It appears to be targeting pirated games, for which there was no official response.

