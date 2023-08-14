After the stop to new products, Intel withdraws the NUCs from the market: it’s really a goodbye

The Intel NUC line of mini-PCs has been retired in recent weeks, when Intel announced that it would no longer produce any new devices that are part of it. Now, however, it seems that Team Blue is taking several NUCs off the market launched in recent months and years, suddenly become “obsolete”.

In fact, just one month after the announcement of the stop to the production of new Intel NUCs, Intel has already stopped selling 12 Mini-PCs. This means that the NUCs involved can no longer be purchased from resellers, while for the moment the node of software support, assistance and spare parts remains pending in case of breakage or malfunctions.

As Tom’s Hardware explains, the most recent “retirement” was that of Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast con GPU Arc A770M and Intel Core i7-12700K CPUs, only launched in 2021. A few days earlier, the company had also ceased production and sales of the NUC P14E Laptop Edition, one chassis for laptops that was intended to integrate with the components of the Intel NUC 11 launched in 2020. The NUC X15 Laptop Kits will also be taken off the marketSeptember 8th.

Instead, the Intel NUC 13 Extreme from 2022 remain on sale, which on the other hand were only put on the market in November last year. Finally, also in September, the Intel NUC 11 v5 Compute Elements and the Intel NUC 11 v7 Compute Elements will be removed from the market. In general, all NUCs should be withdrawn from sale between late 2023 and early 2024, thus allowing Team Blue to exit the mini-PC industry.

It therefore seems that not even the announcement of the new NUCs from ASUS, which has decided to enter the mini-PC market instead of Intel, has convinced Team Blu to reevaluate its strategy in the NUC sector. On the contrary, it seems that the giant from Santa Clara wants to leave the field free to its partners as soon as possible.

