After “Unrecord” became popular, the secret recorder “Paranormal Tales” horror new horror work attracted attention | 4Gamers

After the tactical shooting game “Unrecord” created in the style of a portable cipher recently became popular on the Internet, another new horror game that also features a cipher perspective has attracted attention, “Paranormal Tales”.

“Paranormal Tales”, which is being developed by the Digital Cybercherries team, is a first-person horror game. It is also built with Unreal Engine 5 (Unreal Engine 5) like “Unrecord”. Scary vibe.

The game of “Paranormal Tales” describes a “horror video archives committee” (The Horror Cam archives committee) received many horror images, each with a different theme and background, as in the previous trailer is a man in the forest A strange encounter while searching for his dog (Teddy).

Although the forest plant modules are easier to identify as game screens, the scenes constructed by “Paranormal Tales” are still quite realistic and convey a thrilling atmosphere. After “Unrecord” gained attention in mid-April, “Paranormal Tales” also Affected to gain overseas attention.

This indie dev is making a body cam styled horror game on Unreal Engine 5 with a camera’s facial recognition feature… Nah man I’m good no thank you pic.twitter.com/0kTprzo9M1 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 22, 2023

By the way, since “Unrecord” has received the attention of major media and player communities, it has been released in just one week Steam received more than 600,000 wishlist attentionwhich is obviously a booster for the sales of this independent game.

The realistic-style horror game “Paranormal Tales” of the secret recorder is currently available on the Steam store. Interested players can first add it to the wish list and pay attention.