One of the best-known scientific publications in the field of AI research in recent years, alongside the groundbreaking paper “Attention if all you need”, uses the Transformer technology to lay the foundation for practically all modern AI systems such as GPT3 and its prominent applications ChatGPT and Bing Chat, the article “On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots: Can Language Models Be Too Big? 🦜” by Emily M. Bender et al.

In this article, she warns of the dangers of AI systems that can simulate human communication too well, in particular the risk of substantial disadvantages through stereotyping, discrimination, the increase in extremist ideologies or even unjustified arrests because people produce the seemingly coherent output of a language model believe that it is the language of a person or organization legally responsible and responsible for and accepting liability for their communications. The neologism “Stochastic Parrot” became a meme, is part of the amusing AI Consciousness Argument Bingowhile Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, recently claimed: “I am a stochastic parrot, and so r u” (No, we are not.) — and a few weeks ago I created a remix with ChatGPT in which the stochastic parrot has his appearance in the most famous Monty Python sketch: “I’m a dead stochastic parrot, Mr. Jones”. For a fictional bird made of silicone: Not bad.

Elizabeth Weil has now written a long portrait for NYMags Intelligencer about Emily M. Bender, who, in addition to her work as an AI ornithologist, teaches as a professor of linguist at the University of Washington and is one of the most prominent voices of AI skeptics, alongside Gary Marcus, who I beginning of January in one Peak introduced.

Please do not conflate word form and meaning. Mind your own credulity. These are Bender’s rallying cries.

Your AI critique is a psychological critique of the effects of mimetic AI systems on our perception of communication: artificial intelligences do not have coherent models of their environment, they are software modules that calculate statistical probabilities about the connections of words and thus simulacra in the sense of Produce Jean Baudrillard. Signs have an external expressive side, the signifier, i.e. the form of the sign, and a signified, the signified: the content side of a sign. ChatGPT has no idea of ​​signifiers, of any content, and the generated output are characters that refer to themselves, not to any meaning. The debates about an alleged awareness of these statistical models come full circle and form the simulacrum, “the truth which conceals that there is none. The [parrot] is true.”

The digital, to me, means the concrete, real application of postmodern theories, the dissolution of meaning in a storm of signs, and it’s good in times of lived simulacra to have voices like Emily M. Bender’s that oppose the ubiquitous Steer the AI ​​hype and always bring us back to earth, no matter how convincing simulations of human communication through statistical models and stochastic libraries already are today.

A few days ago, Marc Andreessen invested 250 million dollars in the company Character.AI, a platform for simulating celebrities and fictional characters from contemporary history and culture. That’s a whole lot of money for better Tamagochis, whose only meaning is to be a projection screen for our own pareidolia: we see characters where in fact there are just stochastic patterns distributed along statistical probabilities calculated by a bunch of silicon, who knows that dogs and cats often appear in the same sentence, but has no idea what the sound of the bark is, or what it feels like when a cat strokes your legs.

Emily M. Bender’s Stochastic parrots that produce simulacra: empty signs without signifiers.