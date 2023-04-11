Cuddly robots that help lonely, sleepless or demented people have been around for several years. Now a team from Cornell University in New York wants to create a portable device that can soothe people with caresses on the go.

dumbbell with fur

The demonstration hardware of the team led by Yiran Zhao from the Institute for Information Science is currently still somewhat voluminous: The device, the size of a ruler and in the shape of a flattened dumbbell, is attached to the arm and fastened with straps. Inside there is a piece of synthetic fur that can be gently moved over the skin using a small motor. This should enable people who are stressed to do something about anxiety and panic attacks at the push of a button – especially in acute situations where there is no help from others.

The basic principle has already been researched and is called Affective Touch. Desired gentle touches ensure that a person who is under great stress calms down. In their paper, the researchers led by Zhao write that their device worked well in a test group of 24 people. To trigger the stress, twelve of the participants had to solve math problems, prepare a speech and give it, among other things. The device was activated in part of the group and not in the other. Then there were interviews with stress assessments. At the same time, the stress level was measured with a heart rate device, which recorded heart rate variability.

For a smart watch

“Our results showed that the participants who received the affective touch had lower levels of anxiety compared to the participants in the control group – with the same physiological stress response level,” the researchers said. In other words, although the device is calming, it only reduces stress indirectly. Better regulation of emotions was also found, the system offers support through touch and redirects attention. One study participant said it felt like being petted by a teddy bear.

The current device is still quite large, but could also fit into a computer clock in miniaturized form. Furthermore, the range of functions could be expanded, for example with vibration effects. Also, the hardware should wake up automatically and not have to be turned on by the user, Zhao told New Scientist. “The end goal isn’t for people to manually activate this device. My goal is to develop interventions that can help people while they’re doing something else.”

Technology Review” class=”a-u-hide-from-tablet” height=”693″ high-dpi-quality=”100″ quality=”100″ src=”https://www.heise.de/Magazin-Banner/tr_mobil.jpg” style=”aspect-ratio: 1200 / 693;” width=”1200″> Technology Review” class=”a-u-show-from-tablet” height=”500″ high-dpi-quality=”100″ quality=”100″ src=”https://www.heise.de/Magazin-Banner/tr_desktop.jpg” style=”aspect-ratio: 1830 / 500;” width=”1830″>



(bsc)

