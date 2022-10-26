Age of Empires

During the recent 25th anniversary of Age of Empires, development studio World‘s Edge announced that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming on January 31, 2023 platform. Age of Empires IV, which launches in 2021, will follow later next year and will debut on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Among them, “Century Empire II: Definitive Edition” is determined to be able to be connected across platforms (Xbox, cloud and PC). In addition to adding keyboard and mouse support on the host side, it will also improve the handle operation teaching and improve the resource management efficiency of the AI ​​system.

Previously, these two games were only available on PC, and now it is a good thing for players to be ported to more platforms. At the same time, World‘s Edge also confirmed that the mobile game of “Century Empire” is already under development. In addition, “Age of Mythology”, which was born in 2002, will also usher in a new “Definitive Edition” with improved picture quality. More details will be released in the coming months.