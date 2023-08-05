“Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition” Introduces Free Game Version with Full Access to 16 Civilizations

Xbox Game Studios has recently released a free-to-play version of the popular “Age of Empires” series of games. Titled “Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition,” this edition allows players to experience all 16 civilizations without the need to spend any money.

The game boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality and a fully remastered original soundtrack, providing players with an immersive real-time strategy experience. With historical themes, diverse civilizations, and cooperative historical campaigns, “Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition” offers endless hours of fun for strategy game enthusiasts.

In a recent update, the game has introduced a free game version, allowing players to unlock and experience different civilizations on a monthly rotation. Alongside the rotating civilizations, hero decorations and activities will also be unlocked. This new feature allows players to freely enjoy all the game has to offer in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

The free game version of “Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition” includes several exciting features. Players will have access to 8 multiplayer maps, the first chapter of the “Blood” story mode campaign, the historical campaign of Algiers, as well as tutorials and challenging tasks in “The Art of War.” These additions make the free game version an enticing option for both new and existing players.

However, for those who do not wish to wait for monthly rotations or want to support the game, there is still the option to purchase the full game. Priced at 318 yuan, players can enjoy all 16 civilizations, all maps, story mode battles, 6 historical battles, and ranked multiplayer games. Players who have already purchased the full game will not be affected by this change.

The free game version of “Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition” allows players to experience the game’s 16 civilizations at no cost, albeit with a time limit. This makes it a great option for players who mainly focus on campaigns. However, for those who prefer a more convenient and unrestricted experience, the option to purchase the full game is also available.

For more information about the free game version of “Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition,” players can visit the game’s Steam page. Whether you choose to play for free or purchase the full game, the world of “Age of Empires” awaits with its rich historical setting and strategic gameplay.

