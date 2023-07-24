Agic Group and Silencio join forces in the digital market

Acquisitions

This new partnership aims to further enhance Agic Group’s digital capabilities and offer customers a complete and cutting-edge experience in the digital sector

Posted 24 Jul 2023

The digital world is constantly evolving, and companies that want to keep up with customer needs and remain competitive must adopt innovative strategies. In this context, Agic Group, a leader in innovative business solutions, has made a strategic move. The entrance of Silencea renowned Web Agency specializing in Web, e-Commerce, Mobile App, UX/UI and Digital Marketing projects, represents a promising deal that aims to redefine the digital landscape.

Silenzio strengthens Agic’s positioning in the digital market

The choice of Agic Group to welcome Silencio is the result of a sharing of common values ​​and goals. Both companies are driven by a deep passion for innovation and excellence in the field of technological solutions. Furthermore, faced with companies that increasingly require specific skills and solutions, this strategic alliance will allow them to obtain a significant competitive advantage.

Roberto Cecilia Santamaria, Managing Partner of Agic Group, welcomes Silencio underlining that with this agreement the Group has decided to invest in areas such as digital communication, the creation of online sales channels, the provision of digital services complementary to traditional business, the extreme personalization of the customer experience and the expansion of markets. Silencio is a young and ambitious reality, continues Santamaria, already present in numerous important companies, with which Agic has been collaborating for some time with satisfaction, capable of expanding and increasing the distinctive positioning of the Group on the Italian market of digital solutions.

Agic and Silencio team up to offer cutting-edge digital solutions

The merger between Agic Group and Silencio represents an important step for both companies, as it consolidates their skills and further expands the offer of cutting-edge digital solutions for customers. Thanks to this partnership, customers will have access to an even wider range of services, a highly specialized consultancy e personalized solutions to meet their specific needs.

Federico Giacinti, CEO of Silencio, was enthusiastic about the agreement, highlighting the significance of this collaboration for both parties involved. Similar corporate cultures and dedication to putting customers at the heart of every project promise big results right away. This merger represents the starting point for an exciting chapter in Silencio’s corporate history.

