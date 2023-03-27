Reduce errors and time-consuming manual data entry with a more complete and up-to-date view of your financial situation. These are the advantages offered by Agicapthe scale-up company founded in Lyon in 2016 to help companies optimize cash flow management, with the important product evolution that presented with the aim of automate data import operations.

Through the implementation of SDI and SFTP technologies, Agicap solutions can in fact integrate in a simple and effective way with all business management software that a company can use, from the billing system to the ERPs passing through the platforms for interacting with banks.

Both technologies enable capabilities that help address the needs of businesses streamline important business processesautomating the interfacing operations with the other systems used.

Agicap enhances treasury management with two technological solutions

Founded in 2016 by Sébastien Beyet, Lucas Bertola and Clément Mauguet, Agicap has grown to become a European multinational with more than 500 people in the offices of Lyon, Berlin, Milan and London. To date Agicap has raised over $121 million from a group of international investors including Blackfin Capital Partners, Partech and Greenoaks.

“With the introduction of SDI and SFTP technologies – he explains Davide Pugliese, Agicap Customer Area Manager – we have enhanced our product to support companies even more in treasury management, exploiting all the advantages deriving from the automation of data import operations. Our goal is to further expand Agicap’s ability to integrate simply and effectively with all the tools used by companies, helping them to have greater visibility and streamline management processes”.

SDI and SFTP make life easier for SMEs and tech companies

In this sense, through direct integration with the Exchange system managed by the Revenue Agency, SDI allows automatic import into Agicap of all invoices, customers and suppliers. Particularly suitable for SMEs, this feature does not require complex installations: all you need is the tax drawer credentials to create a fast connection with Agicap. In addition to the ease of set-up, SDI offers small and medium-sized businesses the great advantage of reduce manual work thanks to the automatic import of invoiceswithout requiring any particular input.

Compared to this first technology, SFTP (Secure File Transfer Protocol) has a wider range. In fact, he manages to automate the import in Agicap data from all business tools used, from management to ERP to banking systems. It is a technology designed to help large companies to automate data exchange operations in total flexibility. Among the many advantages it guarantees, there is certainly the wide range of management tools with which it can be integrated. There is no limit to the business systems you can connect to, the only requirement is that they can include automatic exports. Another important aspect is that SFTP is a very secure communication protocolalso adopted by financial institutions for the security parameters it guarantees.