Agicap growing in the SaaS market for cash management

In Italy the segment of Fintech is experiencing a remarkable dynamism, with a significant percentage of start-up e scale-up which are experiencing high growth rates. Agicapthe Italian branch of the French multinational, is at the forefront of this trend, and is making its way onto the market with solutions software innovative for the treasury management. After the excellent performance achieved in 2022, Agicap continues to show a growing trajectory in the first months of 2023.

In just two years since the birth of the Italian division, Agicap has achieved noteworthy results, consolidating its position as the main European provider of SaaS solutions for automated cash flow management. While Agicap maintains a strong presence across Europe, with branches in 11 countriesItaly stands out as the fastest growing market for the company, where it overtook the milestone of 1,000 customers.

The satisfaction derived from the results achieved so far is accompanied by Agicap’s continuous commitment to improvement. The company is currently investing in the development of new software solutions, targeting not only small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) but also larger companies with turnover up to €250 million.

Forecast treasury and strategic synergies to face economic uncertainty

Despite the availability of efficient cash management solutions, a significant number of companies in Europe, estimated at over 1.5 million, still rely on suboptimal techniques. This represents a considerable untapped market potential for Agicap. The Italian branch has registered a triple-digit growth in 2022 and is approaching 2023 with the same enthusiasm.

The changes in the economic scenarios lead companies to reorganize themselves and, above all, encourage i financial managers to hire a more proactive role in the definition of corporate strategies, increasing synergies with the boards of directors. It therefore becomes crucial to be able to have one overview and in real time of aspects such as the state of the treasury, centralizing the management of liquidity thus allowing to implement a dynamic control of cash inflows and outflows, build forecasts of instrumental cash flows and guide strategic decisions in the long term.

“These last few years have brought profound changes to the global economy and we are witnessing the consequences for businesses – he explains Giacomo Zaninetta, Country Manager for Italy – Liquidity management has become the primary concern of European companies, especially Italian ones, caught between the need to improve profitability and the challenges posed by rising inflation. In this context, Agicap, with its functionality of “forecast treasury”, becomes the ally capable of responding to the need of these companies to manage the uncertain present while maintaining financial security for the future”.

Modular and cost-effective solutions for cash management

While large companies have long had access to advanced cash management tools, Agicap ensures that these solutions are also achievable for SMEs. The considerable investment in research and development has led to the creation of modular and cost-effective solutions basate su cloud e software-as-a-service (SaaS). The SaaS market is experiencing significant growth, as evidenced in a recent Gartner report, with an expected 9% increase in 2023. This trend contributes to Agicap’s success, as evidenced by the acquisition of 200 private fund portfolio companies equity in the last year.

After the successes of 2022, Agicap continues its expansion path, targeting companies that have yet to adopt advanced cash flow management solutions, which represent over 50% of European companies. The company pays particular attention to medium-sized enterprises, a market segment that largely lacks cash management solutions but desperately needs them. Among the tailor-made solutions for these companies are all-in-one products such as Agicap Cashflow, Agicap Payment e Agicap CashCollectrecently enriched with new features.

Agicap Cashflow, the software designed for advanced cash flow management, now combines the debt management function with cash flow planning. This ensures that cash outflow forecasts are automatically updated with debt information, allowing for customized debt analysis across multiple banks. The mobile accessibility of the software has also been improved, allowing access to individual business entities and bank accounts.

As regards Agicap Payment, the expense management solution, users can activate, deactivate and adjust the periodicity of reminders sent to employees regarding the need to send receipts. In addition, a separate window has been added to efficiently manage credit notes.

Finally, for Agicap CashCollect, the credit recovery module, the collection function has been enhanced with the possibility of sending physical letters directly from the software, thanks to the partnership with MySendingBox. This additional channel complements email reminders. The software also allows agents to be assigned to specific clients, allowing agents to only access data within their assigned portfolios.

In conclusion, for companies that currently manually export invoice data from their management systems to Excel before importing it into Agicap for updating, the process can now be fully automated, saving time and increasing reliability.

Business prospects for 2023

“We are growing from all points of view, concentrating our efforts not only on expanding our commercial presence, but also on product development which for us is key – he continues Zaninetta We’re fielding important investments to make our platform more and more complete, in order to guarantee clients a liquidity management that covers all the financial operations and analyzes necessary for an optimal decision-making process. All of this is made possible by Agicap’s solid financial structure which allows us not only to face the expansion path we are pursuing with confidence, but also to be ready to seize all the business opportunities that 2023 is presenting us”.

