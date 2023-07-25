Agile personnel development in the age of New Work

When dealing with the future of work, there is one topic that cannot be ignored: agility. The concept is particularly important in personnel development.

When people talk about New Work, many people primarily think of remote work and flexible working hours. But actually it’s not about that at all. Rather, New Work focuses on people and their needs. For example, while workers were merely a means to an end in the age of the Industrial Revolution, work today is supposed to be fun and a means of self-realization.

However, this can only succeed if companies implement appropriate concepts – such as agile personnel development. The focus is on topics such as collaboration, self-organization and continuous learning. The aim is to enable employees to actively contribute instead of just strictly following processes or plans.

Agile people development creates a learning environment in which employees can develop their skills through practice, reflection and collaboration. They receive feedback and learn from their mistakes in an environment that sees failure as part of the learning process.

Focus on learning and development

Agile personnel development relies on a learning culture that promotes continuous learning and adaptability. The concept of “learning on demand” (keyword New Learning) fits in particularly well because it enables employees to acquire relevant information exactly when they need it.

This could be achieved, for example, through digital learning platforms that offer a variety of learning resources, from short videos and podcasts to in-depth articles and online courses. In addition, learning communities or ‘learning networks’ can be set up within the company to encourage the sharing of knowledge and experience.

Less hierarchy, more collaboration

This in turn requires that the company is characterized by a work culture based on cooperation, trust and personal responsibility instead of control and hierarchy. This means that the traditional roles and responsibilities of leaders need to be redefined.

Managers should be seen more as mentors or coaches who support and accompany their teams rather than controlling them. They should promote an open dialogue and a feedback culture in which each individual can contribute and contribute their ideas.

The role of HR in agile personnel development

But the HR department also has a new role to play. She is no longer just the administrator of HR matters, but takes an active role in the design and promotion of learning and development processes. This could include providing employees with the necessary tools and resources, supporting them in their professional development and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

For example, it falls within the remit of the HR department to organize the internal mentor programs already mentioned, to give employees time for self-directed learning and to offer opportunities for practice-oriented projects or tasks. She could also be involved in creating individual development plans and holding regular feedback sessions.

adaptability and resilience

Another central aspect of agile personnel development is the promotion of adaptability and resilience among employees. In a rapidly changing business environment, it is important that employees are able to react to changes and adapt to new situations.

Resilience can be trained by promoting problem-solving skills, emotional intelligence and stress management. The working environment also plays a role: a positive and supportive work culture can help to strengthen the resilience of employees.

Agile personnel development needs agile leadership

In summary, agile workforce development promotes a culture of continuous learning, collaboration and adaptability. It requires a change in the role of the HR department and in the work culture as a whole.

By applying agile principles and methodologies, people development can help build workforce resilience and future viability while increasing employee performance and engagement.

It is a proactive approach, targeting the long-term development and well-being of employees, rather than just short-term results.

The CyberForum Academy offers the appropriate further training on the subject of agility: Agile Leadership.

