Agility, data and multichannel, these are the keywords of success for companies in the retail sector. Agility in keeping up with market changes, i.e. in intercepting what consumers want at a given moment. The data, or rather their interpretation, to quickly adapt to the demand. And finally, explore and cultivate all the points of contact with consumers, because it is the brand that must be ready in the channels that are increasingly “comfortable” for customers.

The new indications come from the 2022 edition of the Salesforce State of Commerce report. The company, world leader in enabling the relationship between company and consumer thanks to technology, interviewed 4,000 managers and company resources and analyzed up to one billion pieces of data relating to consumer activities and habits.

In particular, the analysis, which also regarded the Italian market, equally involved those targeting the consumer and B2B markets. Just over half of the interviewees belong to medium-sized companies, 17% cover the high-tech sector, the same percentage retail and 14% manufacturing.





The difficulties of the economy can be overcome

The analysis comes in a particularly difficult period for the economy, the growth of inflation and the consequent reduction in consumption, together with the geopolitical instability that determines a crisis in supplies and an increase in expenses, place the trade sector, analog and digital, facing an even more difficult challenge.

This is why we need to be agile and quick in responding promptly to market stimuli, for example by implementing tools to facilitate purchases. The Salesforce report confirms that digital commerce is the right tool to react: respondents declare that in 2022 they expect to reach a 61% share of total turnover online. And this thanks to new features, such as in-store collection, the extension of payment methods, installments and, above all, the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), which 61% of respondents plan to implement soon.

Another direction of those who show that they know how to react is the expansion of sales channels, they believe it and 69% of those questioned will do so. The online shop is no longer enough, it is necessary to be present in marketplaces, on third-party sites and to provide alternative purchasing options, such as social commerce and the shop via mobile app. Strategy is necessary, given that consumers interact with companies through an average of nine touch points, and it is there that the brand must easily facilitate new sales.

Retail, in particular, even expects to go from a 20% share of turnover in digital channels recorded in 2020 to 54% within the next two years, representing one of the most positive projections ever of all industries.

What are first-party data for?

Furthermore, the old cherished data continue to represent the second secret of success. Nothing new is said, but one must insist. It has been said that one reacts dynamically to changes in the market by activating new presences and new sales channels. But it is necessary to accompany the new technological implementations with less technical and more strategic punctual initiatives. This is why the data and their interpretation continue to be fundamental. The Salesforce report tells us that 36% of companies will invest in the next two years in strategies related to so-called first-party data, i.e. data acquired directly from the company’s application platforms and which remain its property.

To do with what? In the retail market, data, processed thanks to special artificial intelligence algorithms, is used above all to personalize the shopping experience, to anticipate consumer wishes and to acquire new ones. But they also serve to automate sales processes by crossing the various application platforms (inventory, logistics, sales, marketing).





React with headless commerce

To foster the dynamism that is needed, Salesforce promotes a new philosophy in the relationship between brand and consumer. It’s called Headless Commerce, an approach where you act quickly without overthinking it. The question is simple: too much time goes from intending to make changes to digital touch points to realisation. From the moment it is decided that a certain change must be made to the online shop to its implementation, the time that causes the brand to arrive late compared to the consumer’s wishes is lost. But the company needs that change to the so-called Front End right away.

Headless Commerce aims to bridge this time gap, disconnecting the Front End from the Back End as far as possible. How to achieve this goal? Again through technology, and the Headless approach. Evidently Salesforce, which considers it in the design of its entire offer, has the right answers.

And the results come. According to the State of Commerce 2022 report, 77% of companies that can count on a Headless architecture are already reaping the benefits, i.e. increases in turnover, distinguishing themselves from a competition that has remained at a standstill.

“Headless commerce doesn’t just come into play in building and editing a website. It is an approach that allows you to efficiently respond to rapidly changing consumer expectations and behaviors – said Rob Garf, vice president and general manager of Salesforce.

Finally, the introduction of a new, agile and headless approach brings a breath of fresh air within the company. And newness means higher employee satisfaction, which again means retention. Proving internally that you’re willing to put your commerce architecture and workflow into play pays off: according to the Salesforce report, 37 percent of respondents cited employee retention as a competitive advantage.