Agreement between Oracle and Microsoft: it will be easier for customers to manage data in the cloud

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison had never set foot in Redmond, Microsoft’s headquarters. He did it for the first time a few days ago to announce the expansion of an agreement between the two companies. He appeared in a video with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. The two managers announced that Oracle is inserting its Exadata structure – the database and storage server – inside the data centers that Microsoft uses for its Azure public cloud service.

Companies will be able to store data with Oracle database software using Azure, without having to install Oracle hardware in their data centers or use Oracle’s public cloud. Placing Oracle equipment in Azure data centers means that applications will be able to quickly access data from databases.

With the “Oracle Database@Azure” offering, Microsoft becomes the only other cloud hyperscaler, besides Oracle, to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure database services to simplify cloud migration, multicloud deployments, and cloud data management . More details on this partnership are expected at the Cloudworld event, for years held in San Francisco but which this year Oracle will hold in Las Vegas.

What does the Oracle – Microsoft agreement consist of?

“It was great to come here,” Ellison said in a virtual presentation on the announcement, which he teased during Oracle’s earnings call with analysts on Monday. “It’s actually my first time in Redmond. It’s hard to believe. I waited until late in my career to make this trip.”

Nadella highlighted the importance of the collaboration between Microsoft and Oracle. The manager said that the new collaboration could help companies more quickly move their workloads from their existing data centers to the public cloud.

In reality, the two companies will continue to compete to sell cloud-based infrastructure. But several industry media underline how the agreement is especially excellent for Oracle, which wants its customers to continue using its products even when they adopt other clouds. In fact, with this agreement there is nothing to stop long-time Oracle customers from considering Microsoft databases in Azure.

An agreement also in terms of artificial intelligence

“Microsoft and Oracle have worked together to make it easier for customers to connect Azure services with the latest Oracle Database technology. By placing Oracle Exadata hardware systems in Azure data centers, customers will experience the best possible performance. We are proud to partner with Microsoft to bring this unmatched capability to customers,” said Larry Ellison. “We have a real opportunity to help organizations bring their mission-critical applications to the cloud, so they can transform every part of their business with the next generation of AI,” said Satya Nadella.

Ellison, CNBC recalls, co-founded Oracle in 1977 and is the fifth richest person in the world, while Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, is in fourth place, according to Bloomberg. However, Ellison controls 42% of Oracle’s outstanding shares, while Gates owns just over 1% of Microsoft’s shares, according to FactSet.

