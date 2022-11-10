Home Technology Agreement between the data protection supervisor and the IT security association
Presented today the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the President of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, Pasquale Stanzione, and by the President of Clusit, Gabriele Faggioli. An agreement that aims to initiate monitoring and in-depth activities on the subject of cyber security between companies and public administrations. Not only that: it also aims to jointly promote training, dissemination, analysis and research activities on the evolution of IT security, also in relation to the concrete application of the current legislation on the protection of personal data.

Privacy and IT security are in fact an inseparable combination, formalized by EU Regulation 2016/679 (GDPR), which however often requires super partes coordination and application feedback within organizations, in a context in which the value of information grows exponentially.

As a first concrete initiative, the result of the Convention, on the same occasion a research on data breach in companies will be launched which will be developed in the coming months with the fundamental contribution of the Privacy and Security Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano.

