Agriculture and the energy sector rely on innovation and sustainability

MABEWO AG – landscape and energy sector

In the fields of agriculture and energy, technology companies focus on innovation and sustainability. A development that has become increasingly important in recent years in order to reduce the serious environmental impact of man and machine and to promote future-proof, sustainable development.

Indoor farming: An innovative technology in agriculture

In agriculture in particular, technology companies are concentrating on the development of indoor farming technologies and the use of renewable energies. By creating controlled conditions, they can optimize agricultural production while reducing the use of pesticides and other chemicals. This in turn leads to healthier food and a reduced environmental impact.

Some technology companies have specialized in vertical farming, which involves growing crops in vertical layers in enclosed facilities. This development enables farmers to produce agricultural products in an artificially created environment, regardless of natural conditions such as weather or season. An example of this is MABEWO AG, a Swiss technology company that specializes in indoor farming systems combined with the generation of renewable energies. Board of Directors and environmental engineer Jörg Trübl explains that the key for the MABEWO group of companies lies in the combination of indoor farming and local supply with renewable energies. “Our standardized production systems are scalable, highly automated, modular and therefore flexible. Inside, plants grow in reproducible quality in optimal arrangements – regardless of location and climate,” adds Trübl. LED lighting systems and irrigation systems are used to optimize the growth of plants. Controlling conditions maximizes yields while reducing production costs.

In addition to vertical farming, other technologies are also used to make everyday farming easier. In this way, sensors and AI can collect and evaluate important information in real time. In agricultural production, for example, this helps with the precise dosing of nutrients, the monitoring of pests and the optimization of crop yields.

sustainability in the energy sector

Technology companies are also focusing on sustainability in the energy sector. There are new approaches that integrate renewable energy generation to revolutionize traditional uses of energy and agriculture. For example, solar panels can be used to power farms, or biogas plants can convert organic waste into energy. These advancements explore ways to harness energy from greenhouses, such as by capturing the warm exhaust airflow from heating systems and using it to generate electricity. The MABEWO group of companies is pursuing the goal of establishing a further development of local supply and environmentally friendly production with photovoltaics as Agri-Solar and resource-saving production processes in vertical indoor farming systems. “Climate protection is an important cornerstone of our actions, which is why we at the MABEWO group of companies have made it our goal to have an overall neutral energy balance,” says Trübl.

Sustainable agriculture and energy sector

The innovative power of technology companies will help lead agriculture and the energy sector into a sustainable future. According to research results from the Fraunhofer Institute, the potential is considerable. Especially when the agri-photovoltaic systems are used as an integrated solution. Studies by the Fraunhofer Institute even assume that only around four percent of German agricultural land would be sufficient to cover current electricity requirements with elevated agricultural photovoltaics. “In the symbiosis of arable farming and photovoltaics, we, as a technology company, also see an opportunity as a starting point for defusing the competition for land,” says Jörg Trübl. A future in which land is released for climate-friendly use, in which environmentally harmful tillage and the use of insects/pesticides are reduced or can be largely avoided in closed systems, and environmental protection becomes the focus. Environmental engineer Trübl points out that numerous new technologies are available and are being further developed for the transformation of agricultural production. Innovative technologies will significantly and permanently change agriculture and the energy sector.

FAQs:

1. What are the advantages of vertical farming compared to traditional farming?

Vertical farming offers numerous advantages over traditional farming. A big advantage is that it is independent of natural conditions such as weather or season. This allows farmers to produce agricultural products all year round. Agricultural production can be optimized through controlled conditions so that higher yields can be achieved. At the same time, the use of pesticides and other chemicals can be reduced. By using innovative LED lighting systems and irrigation systems, energy costs can be reduced and better control over conditions can be achieved.

2. How can sensors and AI be used in agriculture?

Sensors and AI are extremely useful in agriculture to collect and evaluate important information in real time. For example, farmers can use them to precisely dose nutrients, monitor pests, and optimize crop yields. Sensors can also be used to measure soil moisture, soil temperatures and light levels. The information obtained in this way enables farmers to optimize their agricultural production and achieve better yields.

3. How can renewable energies be used in agriculture?

Renewable energy can be used in agriculture in various ways. For example, solar panels can be used to power farms, or biogas plants can convert organic waste into energy. Some companies have developed ways to harness energy from greenhouses, such as by capturing the warm exhaust airflow from heating systems and using it to generate electricity. By using renewable energies, farmers can reduce their energy costs and at the same time make an important contribution to environmental protection.

MABEWO AG stands for sustainability. “Make a better world” invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to solve the greatest challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. Mr Jörg Trübl is a qualified environmental engineer and has more than 20 years of practical business experience in corporate management as a consultant, coach and CEO of SMEs in Europe.

