Interesting things have happened in the last few days. Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, said that shitcoins are, in fact, shitcoins and that they are worth nothing to him. He therefore sold all he had – a few billion tokens that he had received for free through various airdrops (promotional actions activated by those who want to launch a new token to make it visible and attractive) – and obtained $700,000. Not bad for something worthless.

As we know, in fact, cryptocurrencies do not exist except in our imagination. I well remember how at the time of the Coinbase listing, the former minister Tremonti defined crypto as “nothing governed by nothing”.

On closer inspection, even “money”, or fiat currencies, do not exist except in our brain. The only reason why we believe it is because many others, more or less all to tell the truth, believe it in turn: trust is the element that transforms banknotes, coins and their immaterial representation, for example the numbers on our bank statement, into something of value. For us, of course, because maybe a human being who lives in a remote primitive tribe in the Amazon forest might not even see that value at all.

The fact remains that “money”, which has existed in various forms for thousands of years, is, not from today, regulated. There are strict rules that banks must respect, there are governments and central banks to monitor and defend savers. This hasn’t happened with crypto so far (but we’re almost there) and the lack of rules has contributed to the fall of a significant number of companies related to digital assets in the last 12 months, from Celsius to Silvergate via the Italian The Rock Trading.

Bigtech layoffs, how much inefficiency by Adriano Marconetto

January 27, 2023



The crypto phenomenon, and its recent misadventures, have therefore given a loud voice to those who do not believe in them, or even oppose them, such as Tito Boeri (former president of INPS) and Roberto Perotti (university professor, economist and essayist from me always greatly appreciated: his book of a few years ago on the rigged university should be studied by heart), whose thesis, in a nutshell, is: cryptocurrencies are dangerous and harmful, fiat currencies are safe.

Nevertheless.

Yet a few days ago, as we all know, the legendary (for us who deal with innovation) Silicon Valley Bank went down. It didn’t have any cryptocurrency in its belly.

On the contrary, he had bought large quantities of bonds issued by the central bank of the United States of America, the safest bonds in the world, so to speak. Other than Bitcoins. Not the bonds of a listed company or any small state like Italy. No, US government bonds. They yielded about 1 percent but were, and are, very safe. Then someone sooner or later will have to explain to me why in a world where everything costs – our time, for example, or our intelligence or any purchasable object or service – just “money” doesn’t cost (they cost) nothing, but never mind.

Then comes inflation and the FED decides that to stop it, rates must be raised. New bonds issued suddenly yield around 3.5%. It is obvious that the old ones, those who make 1%, are starting to lose value. Bought at 100, they were traded at 80, even 75. Silicon Valley Bank had an enormous amount in its stomach: too much if compared to the collection, which was in turn declining due to the fact that its customers (especially venture capital funds, startups and tech companies), in a complicated moment like that of the last few months, had a growing need for liquidity.

So is it over for crypto? by Adriano Marconetto

November 24, 2022



But nobody, it seems, intervened, nobody checked. But are fiat currencies and related financial products unsafe precisely because someone is watching?

Little by little, word spreads that all those bonds are worth up to 25% less than the price charged. The news runs on Twitter. In Silicon Valley it’s a snap, because everyone is using Twitter and everyone is rushing to withdraw and move funds. Panic. In a few hours the bank collapses.

The power generated by Twitter is incredible. Elon Musk has a tool in his hands that has not yet expressed almost anything of its potential. Certainly if it had been a rural bank with non-tech customers, the collapse would have occurred with different times and methods.

Shortly after, Signature Bank also surrendered. The US government at this point intervenes with something never seen before: the 100% guarantee on all bank deposits. Banking risk canceled overnight: practically socialism. Of course: a few more hours of uncertainty and the entire American banking system would probably have collapsed since SVB was certainly not the only one to hold so many federal bonds.

Two days go by and Wall Street burns half a trillion dollars.

All this because the most technologically dense and advanced land bank in the world had bought not Shiba Inu but too many.treasury.bonds.of.the.United.States.of.America.

And then the problem would be the cryptocurrencies? A famous expression by Totò comes to mind.