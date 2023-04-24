AI-12 dash cam, Geotab data analytics integration

Geotab announces that Surfsight Video Telematics and the Surfsight AI-12 dash cam will be available with the Order Now program, in the brand’s Marketplace.

In order to provide customers with a streamlined experience from a single platform, Geotab will offer ongoing technical support for the Surfsight solution as well as other third party solutions that become part of the program.

The Surfsight AI-12 dash cam, which allows unprecedented visibility, is specifically designed to increase the level of driver safety through constantly recorded footage when the vehicle is in motion, and advanced technology based on machine vision (MV) and the artificial intelligence (AI). This new solution is the first available in Europe under Geotab’s new Order Now program and allows customers to expand their Geotab solution in just a few simple clicks.

Lytx’s video solutions collect data relating to over 4 billion kilometers traveled each month and approximately 364,000 risky driving events each day, creating a database with an unrivaled level of quality, detail and accuracy.

Dash cam AI-12

Lyxt’s Surfsight smart dash cam integrates seamlessly with Geotab’s telematics platform, giving fleets access to a single, comprehensive solution that delivers improved onboard safety features through a combination of MV, AI, sensors and real-time video streaming. In short, the Surfsight AI-12 is more than just a dash cam, it can detect distracted driving, send audio-visual notifications to drivers engaging in risky driving behavior, and can connect to auxiliary cameras.

Among the peculiarities of the MyGeotab and Lytx Surfsight solution:

● combine dash cam recordings and telematics data to create specific rules for each company policy;

● record and download video of any event triggered by Geotab’s rules engine and camera, useful for driver coaching, crash incidents and more;

● select a specific point of the route on the map, so as to easily transmit the recording and review the video corresponding to that point of the route;

● manage the mass deployment of new cameras from a single platform: MyGeotab.