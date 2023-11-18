AI Act: EU AI law is in danger of being overturned

The trialogue on the EU’s AI law is in danger of failing. This is reported by the online portal Euraktiv, citing informed sources. The main point of contention is the regulation of “general purpose AI models” – i.e. large language models such as Llama 2 or GPT-4. Individual governments, such as those of France and Germany, are against strict regulation of such models.

Advertisement

If the process does not get back up and running at the beginning of December, there may not be enough time to pass the law before the election of the next European Parliament in June 2024. The ambitious project could then even fail completely.

After studying physics, Wolfgang Stieler switched to journalism in 1998. He worked at c’t until 2005 and then became editor of Technology Review. There he looks after a wide range of topics from artificial intelligence and robotics to network policy and questions about future energy supply.

The law regulating AI applications has been under discussion since 2021 – making the EU a global leader on this issue. The original idea: Artificial intelligence applications are divided into risk classes. Certain applications, such as real-time biometrics, will be banned completely. High-risk applications in which AI would intervene in essential areas of life, such as in the medical field, the judiciary or law enforcement, are strictly regulated.

However, the rapid rise of large language models led to the discussion being reopened completely. The European Council initially proposed not to regulate foundation models at all – a position that was later modified, while the EU Parliament advocates extensive regulation of such models, regardless of their specific application.

AI Act in trialogue – AI companies lobby

The trilogue process that is now underway, a non-public vote between the EU Parliament, the EU Commission and the European Council, is only about finding a compromise. As usual, such internal consultations are also accompanied and shaped by intensive lobbying activity.

According to Euraktiv, a compromise emerged in October that could involve manufacturers of particularly “powerful” models agreeing to audits by an EU authority that has yet to be created. “The checks can be carried out by the Commission, by independent auditors or by verified red teamers with API access to the model,” writes Euraktiv. “The proposed governance framework includes the AI ​​Office and a scientific board for regular consultations with the scientific community, civil society and developers.”

But the French government in particular fears that these regulations could stifle innovative start-ups. The founder of Mistral AI, which develops its own large language model, recently complained that his company could be “killed” by the AI ​​Act, according to a statement. Jonas Andrulis, founder of the German AI startup Aleph Alpha, was not quite as drastic, but similarly critical, in his statement.

“It was to be expected that there would be heated arguments again on the home stretch. But I hope that in the end a good solution can be found between the protection of fundamental rights and the interests of the industry,” writes lawyer Sandra Wachter from the Oxford Internet Institute . “Good laws come neither too early nor too late. Laws that come too early can prevent innovation, especially when potential risks are not yet clear. Laws that come too late fail to prevent harm. The AI ​​Act has the chance to come into force at exactly the right time.”

Known and potential risks of AI make the AI ​​Act necessary

“We already know the risks. They are clear, real, and problematic,” Wachter continues. “AI can disadvantage and discriminate in criminal justice, insurance, and the world of work – including against women and people who are not white – when it makes decisions.

The same applies to foundation models or GenAI. We know that these contribute to misinformation. Both have a massive negative impact on the environment. We know that training the models and maintaining the data costs huge amounts of electricity, water and other resources. We also know that these models require vast amounts of data, which presents us with new data protection and copyright issues. And we know that these systems can partially or fully automate jobs.”

Wachter’s conclusion: “We know these risks and therefore we have to take them seriously. What’s more: if a technology has so many potential risks that you can no longer reliably predict them, then in my opinion that is already high risk by definition technology. So I hope the AI ​​Act will address these issues.”

(wst)

To home page

Share this: Facebook

X

