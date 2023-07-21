A year ago, I raised the question of the sustainability of cloud services here at piqd.

Following that, an update.

The ecological impact of AI systems must be considered because AI systems can have a significant impact on the environment through their resource consumption and emissions. Based on initial findings from the SustAIn project, the Berlin NGO AlgorithmWatch has called for ecological transparency requirements in the AI ​​Act, i.e. obligations to disclose the environmental impact of all AI systems resulting from the design, data management, training and underlying infrastructures of a system, regardless of the risk level.

Recently, the European Parliament adopted important measures to protect fundamental rights from the risks posed by AI systems in what some consider “groundbreaking” vote on the EU law on artificial intelligence (AI law). In line with the demands of the SustAIn campaign, for example, the MPs concerned have agreed to oblige providers and operators of AI systems to disclose information about the resource consumption of their systems in order to introduce further measurements for resource-intensive AI systems.

In addition to lobbying and educational work, the SustAIn project also consists of journalistic information processing. For example, there is the sustain magazine, whose latest issue discusses “AI and its consequences for sustainability” on 44 nicely designed pages. Worth reading!

