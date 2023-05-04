AI and the (possible) dream of a perfect translation

6
Marco Trombetti, CEO and founder of Translated, explains why language is the most important factor in human evolution. And he talks about how artificial intelligence is affecting translation, the most important tool for understanding and being understood.
ItalianA is the Italian Tech web series that tells how artificial intelligence works through the monologues of Italy’s leading AI experts.
edited by Pier Luigi Pisa
