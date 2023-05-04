Home » AI and the (possible) dream of a perfect translation
Technology

AI and the (possible) dream of a perfect translation

by admin
AI and the (possible) dream of a perfect translation

Marco Trombetti, CEO and founder of Translated, explains why language is the most important factor in human evolution. And he talks about how artificial intelligence is affecting translation, the most important tool for understanding and being understood.

ItalianA is the Italian Tech web series that tells how artificial intelligence works through the monologues of Italy’s leading AI experts.

PODCAST / LISTEN TO ALL THE EPISODES

edited by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  THE KING OF FIGHTERS Japan's largest offline event "KOFes" is held for the first time in 3 years!

You may also like

Models, equipment, design and price

The childhood classic “Double Dragon: Rise of the...

The right time has not yet come

Gmail also has a blue tick certification

I have one hand for both of you!...

First babies conceived with robotic sperm injection are...

World Password Day, the best way to protect...

OPPO presents the IF PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS 2023 competition...

Samsung Neo QLED 8KTV Debut Offer｜2023 New TV...

Forta, the new headset for PS5 launched by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy