AI as “co-pilot” to increase income and reduce expenditure for enterprises- Hong Kong Economic Times- Newspaper- Comments

Last time I talked about the artificial intelligence generated content (AIGC) has had a great impact on human society, but it mainly discussed the “Ven-Sen graph” or “Graph-generated graph” type models. This time, the author intends to discuss how natural language processing (NLP), a very important branch of artificial intelligence, will impact the business community and which companies will potentially benefit.

Reduce communication costs and promote cross-departmental collaboration

The most well-known example of NLP is a chat assistant like ChatGPT. Through supervised fine tuning (SFT) on the pre-trained model (PTM), OpenAI enables models such as ChatGPT to learn to imitate humans and solve user problems in the form of questions and answers. In the process, human experts will first imitate ChatGPT users and ask AI questions, and then human experts will ask and answer themselves, write corresponding answers to this question, and provide high-quality answers to questions; repeat this process many times, AI will slow down Slowly learn how to answer human questions.

Back to the application level, how important is SFT to enterprises? One major direction is to use NLP for document summarization, greatly reducing communication costs. The inefficiency of an enterprise often lies in a large number of unnecessary meetings. The focus of the meeting is to allow various departments to exchange work progress on the same project so as to grasp the progress of the project. However, because departments do not understand the work content of other departments, a lot of time is spent in repeated explanations of factual/informative matters in disguise, which is quite low. Efficiency; After applying NLP, you can first connect the enterprise database to the Application Processing Interface (API) of the large language model (LLM), so that AI can access the internal documents of the enterprise.

At the same time, through the application of SFT, enterprises can instruct different departments to explain the meaning of different documents in the form of questions and answers, so that AI can learn how to interpret company-wide documents. In this way, different departments can first ask AI for facts before cross-departmental collaboration And informational doubts, you can go straight to the key points during the meeting and discuss more in-depth issues.

Build an independent database to ensure data confidentiality

Of course, it is not easy to achieve the above effect. First of all, the biggest concern is the outflow of sensitive data. For example, Samsung suspected that some employees uploaded confidential wafer equipment data to ChatGPT to ask questions. In fact, there are many technical means to solve this problem, one of which is to establish an independent database to ensure that the data uploaded by the enterprise will only be circulated in the private cloud server. OpenAI also announced that it is developing ChatGPT Business, and may adopt a similar method; Coupled with methods such as end-to-end encryption (end to end encryption), it is also difficult for network/service providers to know what employees communicate with AI systems.

Secondly, in terms of cost, the development cost is actually not large, but the follow-up maintenance cost may be high. Development mainly refers to the process of performing SFT. According to Andrej Karpathy, one of the co-founders of OpenAI, it only takes a few hundred graphics cards and less than a month to perform SFT, which is far more expensive than training a pre-training model from scratch. Tens of millions of dollars for less.

Just as the main expenditure of a large model lies in inference rather than training, the same is true for the SFT model. If a company has a large number of users who continuously call the SFT model for queries, the inference expenditure will also increase sharply. The purchase of a large number of accelerator cards or the use of cloud accelerator cards will benefit accelerator chip companies such as Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Google (TPU), and directly stimulate advanced foundry companies (such as TSMC, Samsung, etc.) and advanced wafer manufacturers. Revenues of manufacturing equipment companies (Applied Materials, Colin Research, ASML, etc.).

After talking about throttling, we should also talk about the open source part. The author believes that one of the characteristics of NLP is that most companies can use AI to reduce costs, but only a relatively limited number of companies can easily use NLP to open source. One of the reasons is that AI lacks physical limbs. At this stage, AI mostly helps humans virtually from the Internet, and rarely assists us by interacting with real objects. Open source often involves a lot of immediate responses, emotional interactions, and face-to-face communication. , is the weakness of the current AI.

Because of this, Microsoft’s description of the current AI is quite accurate: Microsoft’s AI assistants are called “Copilot”. Execution of details. The document mentioned above summarizes AI, which also adopts a similar model.

Going back to the open source part, I think some types of games, as well as their corresponding development companies, will be particularly beneficial groups. As mentioned earlier, most games can use “Wenshengtu” or “Tushengtu” AI to assist in the completion of art creation. For example, human painters first draw black and white drafts of game characters, and then AI colors and adds details. Save labor cost. However, there are a large number of non player character (NPC) in the game and games with rich plots, which are particularly suitable for using NLP technology, such as massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) and open world works wait.

Innovating game experience to inject vitality into the industry

Take “Red Dead Redemption 2” developed by the developer Take Two Interactive as an example. Players play the role of gang members in the cowboy era of the American West, explore the vast game map, complete the main plot tasks, and interact with a large number of NPCs. In the current gameplay, although there is a certain degree of freedom in the interaction between players and NPCs, in order to maintain the integrity of the plot, most of the options will not have a significant impact on the story line.

However, with the support of AI, the above-mentioned SFT form can also be used to “feed” game scripts and answer examples to AI for learning, so that different game characters can talk to players according to their settings. In China, basically large game companies such as Tencent, NetEase, and Kingsoft have reserves of MMORPG games, while Ubisoft, Take Two, and Activision Blizzard in Europe and the United States are also leaders in this type of game industry.

Of course, different companies have different speeds at integrating AI into games. The main reason is that SFT in games also has different problems to solve. One of the problems is to allow the NPC to freely display the content of the dialogue, but also to explain the clues that the main plot needs to provide to the player, so as to avoid the normal development of the plot. Different types of guardrail technology, such as Nvidia’s NeMo Guardrails, can prevent AI from saying things it shouldn’t. For example, a safety fence keeps the AI ​​from mentioning something dangerous at any time (like how to make explosives in real life), while a topic fence makes sure the AI ​​doesn’t stray from its topic (like NPCs will only mention Information about their character background), so that the NPC can work in the correct range.

If the above scenarios can really be realized in the game in a short period of time, it will definitely bring a fresh game experience never seen before, inject vitality into the industry that has mainly made minor repairs in gameplay and image quality for many years, and detonate players and even Enthusiasm for games in society as a whole.

▲ Enterprises apply AI’s natural language processing, enabling AI to learn how to interpret company-wide documents. Before cross-departmental collaboration, different departments can first ask AI for facts and informational doubts. During meetings, they can directly reach the key points and discuss more in-depth question. (Reuters file photo)

Written by: Wang Yiyan, Assistant Fund Manager of Yifang Capital

