“AI brings new air to online devices”| Daily List

The most important annual technology event, CES, is set to open in Las Vegas with a focus on artificial intelligence. The event, which takes place from January 9th to 12th, is expected to showcase how AI can be integrated into existing technologies to make products more sophisticated and “smart.”

Adam Burden, global director of innovation at Accenture, highlights that AI is not about creating superhumans but making humans better. By the 2024 edition of CES, robots will have the ability to interact, autonomous vehicles will be more intuitive, and mirrors will become increasingly insightful.

More than 3,500 exhibitors and 130,000 participants are expected to attend the event. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, CES is set to see the return of crowds with many companies making a comeback after the health crisis.

The Chinese exhibitors are also making a comeback, although the number of exhibitors from China is still only half of those that attended before the pandemic. Giants like Amazon, Google, Intel, Samsung, Sony, and TikTok will have their own delegations, but the event also provides an opportunity for emerging companies to shine.

The show is expected to be dominated by AI, with small companies participating in the event to generate traffic and showcase their innovations. However, Carolina Milanesi from Creative Strategies warns about “AI washing” as companies might use AI as a marketing tool without real efficiency.

According to Burden, distinguishing real innovation from marketing formulas lies in companies that talk about progressively adding these capabilities, rather than promising sudden “avalanches” of AI.

AI is becoming increasingly integrated into everyday devices from industrial equipment to vacuum cleaners. Generative AI, in particular, is expected to further transform devices by producing texts, images, or sounds after a simple request.

The conference will also focus on the role of AI in improving road safety, detecting drivers’ alertness based on facial expressions and gaze attention. The CES will also have a dedicated section for vehicles, including autonomous and connected modes of transportation. Health, beauty, green advances, high-performance screens, and home appliances are expected to be showcased as well.

The overarching sentiment for this year’s CES is that AI is set to be integrated into various facets of life. It will be the year of AI speakers, AI vehicles, AI kitchens, AI beds, and AI headphones, with a major focus on the incorporation of artificial intelligence into various aspects of technology.

Share this: Facebook

X

