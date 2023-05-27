AI flood warning comes to 80 countries

Predicting floods with artificial intelligence and thus getting more people to safety in time: Google wants to make this possible with its Flood Hub application. According to the group, the AI ​​tool will now be available in a total of 80 countries, including Europe. 460 million people are said to have access to the forecasts that are supposed to forecast flooding up to seven days in advance.

Flood Hub uses weather forecasts and satellite imagery

“Natural disasters such as floods are increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change, threatening people’s safety and livelihoods. It is estimated that floods affect more than 250 million people worldwide every year. As part of our efforts to use AI to address the climate crisis, we are expanding our flood forecasting capabilities to 80 countries.

Governments, aid organizations and individuals can use Flood Hub to take timely action and prepare for floods. The application is intended to display locally relevant flood data and forecasts. According to Google, the time window of up to seven days is also an extension, last year it was 48 hours. Flood Hub’s AI uses various publicly available data sources such as weather forecasts and satellite imagery.

Google integrates predictions into Search and Maps

The technology then combines two models: the hydrological model, which predicts the amount of water flowing in a river, and the flooding model, which predicts which areas will be affected and how high the water will be. Google now wants to integrate these predictions into Search and Maps. The tech giant is also working on other disaster warnings through AI.

“Flood Hub is part of our crisis response work to give people access to trusted information and resources at critical moments – including during wildfires and earthquakes,” the company said. For communities that may not have access to smartphones or the internet, Google is working with organizations like the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to build offline warning networks of trained volunteers.