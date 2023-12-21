AI for aneurysm diagnosis

To study and deal with aortic aneurysm, an Italian startup has developed a digital twin capable of helping to cure this pathology, also thanks to artificial intelligence

Exploit the potential of digital twin in medicina can be of great help in the study of aneurysm, one of the most widespread cardiovascular pathologies in Europe. It affects around 700 thousand people and around 220 thousand new cases are diagnosed every year. In Italy alone, there are approximately 6,000 victims per year of this pathology, the outcomes of which can be rapid and lethal.

The European Horizon 2020 MeDiTATe (Medical Digital Twin for Aneurysm Prevention and Treatment) project was launched on this possibility, from which LivGemini was born, a spin-off startup of the University of Rome “Tor Vergata”, of which he is CEO and co -founder Leonardo Geronzi, 27 year old biomedical engineer. The young medtech company won the National Innovation Award a few days ago – for the Life Sciences-Medtech category.

Takeaway

The use of artificial intelligence techniques also proves useful in the diagnosis and treatment of aneurysm, a widespread pathology, one of the most widespread cardiovascular pathologies in Europe with 700 thousand cases and 60 thousand deaths. A European project has been launched for the prevention and treatment of aneurysm with the aim of developing dedicated digital twins. From this project the Italian startup LivGemini was born and is working on the creation of an accurate digital twin. The combined use of models and solutions based on AI, digital twins and augmented reality is the basis of the research conducted by the spin-off startup of the “Tor Vergata” University which works to make diagnostic and prognostic processes faster and more efficient .

Digital twin in medicine: the MeDiTATe project and the LivGemini startup

Leonardo Geronzi, CEO and co-founder of LivGemini, spin-off startup of the University of Rome “Tor Vergata”

A biomedical engineer, Geronzi has always been passionate about numerical simulation, that is, the computer reproduction using mathematical algorithms of the hemodynamic and biomechanical phenomena that occur in the cardiovascular field. The CEO of LivGemini immediately set himself a goal: to provide doctors with a tool to save as many lives as possible by making accurate diagnoses. After graduating from the University of Pisa, in 2019, the following year he joined the nascent European project MeDiTATe. Funded by the EU with 3.7 million euros, it has 24 partners including universities, research centers and industrial companies (including Philips and the healthcare division of General Electric) spread across Europe. Geronzi is one of 14 active researchers, in the form of a PhD, on an individual research project aimed at providing a comprehensive picture of simulation and imaging technologies aimed at industrial and clinical translation. The aim is to speed up the process of personalized cardiovascular medical procedures.

The Italian scientist, together with Marco Evangelos Biancolini, professor of Machine Design at the University of Rome “Tor Vergata” and principal investigator of the four-year MeDiTATe project (focused on the development of digital twins in medicine), focused on the aneurysm of the ascending aorta. It is a pathological and permanent dilation of the first section of the main artery of the human body.

«In the three years of research in which we developed specific simulation methods, we discovered that doctors treat the problem with a certain standard approach, evaluating exclusively the diameter of the vessel – specifies the CEO of LivGemini -. If the dilation is greater than 50 millimeters, surgery is performed, otherwise the patient is managed with pharmacological treatment. Precisely from discussions with doctors we understood that ruptures of the aorta occur even below the threshold of 50 mm, making a more targeted and effective method necessary to understand the phenomenon. So we decided to tackle the clinical-medical problem and solve it, using artificial intelligence methods».

The role of artificial intelligence

To develop a digital twin in medicine, the more precise and effective AI comes to help:

«Thanks to artificial intelligence it is possible to grasp properties that would otherwise be incomprehensible either at an engineering or medical level. For this reason we started to implement AI algorithms not only based on the properties of the images, but also on the results of the numerical simulation carried out on the aorta, extracting data from the hemodynamic and biomechanical modeling».

In the case of the work conducted by LivGemini, the artificial intelligence techniques adopted are different. Deep learning, in particular U-Net, a particular convolutional neural network for the segmentation of biomedical images, was used to extract a three-dimensional anatomical model in real time, much faster than the manual methods still used today.

Example of use of U-Net, the convolutional neural network used for the segmentation of biomedical images in order to extract a three-dimensional anatomical model in real time [credits: LivGemini]

«Furthermore, to evaluate the risks linked to the aneurysm, we have adopted machine learning techniques that allow us to start from anatomical futures, returning a personalized risk threshold for each patient».

Workflow to be able to carry out predictive analyzes in real time and have an effective risk score, capable of ensuring real prevention through the analysis of aortic aneurysm [credits: LivGemini]

From cross-work on the most accurate data parameters, a predictive model capable of ensuring an accuracy of up to 94% was achieved. The digital twin optimization project is progressing, explains Geronzi:

«Typically, digital twins can be divided into passive, semi-active, and active. To date we have reached a semi-active model that allows us to generate a virtual anatomical replica. We have trained additional machine learning models, made up of compressed data regarding results of numerical simulations and today we can do “what-if analysis”, being able to adopt different sets of values ​​in one or more formulas to explore various scenarios and results. For example: by varying the blood pressure parameter on the digital model, it is possible to understand what can happen to the wall subject to dilation».

The future of medical diagnostics: in real time and with extensive use of AI

In the future digital twin application model in medicine, to be precise for the analysis of aortic aneurysm, LivGemini aims to build an active digital twin, as complete as possible and capable of ensuring an exact correspondence between the virtual and real model.

What are we still missing? The possibility of acquiring data on the patient in real time through the use of wearable devices, thus being able to monitor the patient at all times and in real time and, if necessary, be ready to intervene promptly if a problem arises.

«At the base there is always the need to carry out a 3D anatomical scan, extracting all possible useful information to outline the patient’s clinical picture. Once obtained, the model is trained which can provide answers about the current state of the patient. From then on, it will be possible to extract data from wearable devices and allow the model to evolve, being able to follow the patient in daily life».

To build all these parameters LivGemini has created a specific AI-based software, Fusion V, whose release will be released in 2026. Today we are working on the optimization and future commercial scalability of the tool, today at TRL 5, to provide a very simple solution to use. In the near future, therefore, it will be released after being appropriately certified.

In the meantime, the spin-off is also working on the creation of augmented reality solutions, to provide doctors with an even more accurate and immersive vision, guaranteeing the doctor a safer context for a broader understanding of the problem.

Looking even further ahead, where do we want to go?

«In the journey made with MeDiTATe we have worked a lot in collaboration with young doctors, more inclined towards technology and the contribution it can make to medicine. In the comparison, this need for alternative and technological solutions to address and solve medical problems emerged. Therefore, I foresee that technology in the future can reduce diagnosis times as much as possible, providing the clearest picture and reducing uncertainty. But above all, it is capable of speeding up all diagnostic and prognostic processes, allowing us to prepare effective strategies to combat and overcome problems. This is why I foresee an ever-increasing contribution of artificial intelligence in medicine, based even more on AI algorithms».

