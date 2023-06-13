AI-generated image mixed QR Code Japanese company launches “DR Code” service starting from 300 yen

On June 13, Japanese advertising company Remainin (Tokyo Minato-ku) announced the launch of an AI-based QR Code generation service called “DR Code” (DRコード).

This service can generate an original QR Code by combining illustrations and photos output by AI with URLs of websites and social networking services. Prices start at 300 yen per code, and the service will be offered in conjunction with artificial intelligence firm Kiei LLC.

DR Code, which allows users to combine nine designs with their favorite URL plans, is offered at 300 yen/piece, 1,000 yen/10 pieces, and 10,000 yen/100 pieces. If buyers want to create a QR Code with an original design, the price is 48,000 yen per piece. There will also be a “DR Code Creation AI Seminar”, which “promises to allow you to freely output AI-generated images” after completing the course. However, the participation fee is 98,000 yen.

Although DR Code has a good correction function, compared with ordinary QR Code, the generated image has a drop in reading accuracy, and it takes a few seconds to read. The company’s explanation for this is that it expects (in the future) that the probability of reading the code will increase significantly. Remainin envisions using the QR codes on product packaging, brochures, social networking links and business cards.

In the field of painting-based QR Codes, Chinese creator ciaochaos released a technology combining artificial intelligence images and QR Codes in early June. On his website, ciaochaos now offers a free service called qrbtf.com that allows users to create a QR Code of their choice from a variety of designs.

Source: itmedia

latest videos