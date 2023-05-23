Home » AI-generated photo of fake Pentagon attack shook Wall Street
AI-generated photo of fake Pentagon attack shook Wall Street

The photo of an alleged attack on the Pentagon it went viral, come on Twitterafter being shared from an account named “Bloomberg Feed”.

“Big explosion near the Pentagon, Washington” is the short text that accompanied the shot in which a column of black smoke it seemed to propagate a few meters away from a building that, on the surface, it could be mistaken for the headquarters of the US Department of Defense.

Actually that image was false. As well as the profile that posted it.

The account in question – now suspended – improperly used the graphics of the popular American news organization Bloomberg. And he leveraged on “blue tick” which until recently, on Twitter, indicated the authenticity of a profile.

Verified Misinformation: Blue-checked Twitter accounts flood the platform with false claims

Since it arrived Elon Muskthe new owner of the social network, anyone can now “verify” their account by paying eight dollars a monththe subscription required to subscribe to the “premium” version of Twitter, also known as Twitter Blue.

The union of all these factors – a fake but credible photo, a credible account and the presence of the blue tick – has led several users to believe the attack on the Pentagon was real.

Misinformation, piracy and institutions: what's really inside AIs like ChatGPT

The tweet even deceived the American stock exchange, which – according to what the Washington Post and CNN wrote – had a slight decrease in the moments following the diffusion of the image. The Dow Jones Industrial Index fell 85 points for a few minutes before bouncing higher again.

