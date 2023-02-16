Home Technology AI has begun to conquer another field, you write the text MarioGPT to generate the “Mario” game level by yourself- Qooah
Technology

AI has begun to conquer another field, you write the text MarioGPT to generate the “Mario” game level by yourself- Qooah

by admin
AI has begun to conquer another field, you write the text MarioGPT to generate the “Mario” game level by yourself- Qooah

According to a report by Slash Gear, a foreign technology media, AI MarioGPT passes through the process by receiving some text input by the user in the game, and can generate players based on the path and method that each player can pass through the level. The hoped-for and anticipated Super Mario Bros.-themed levels. The image characters in the level are colorful, diverse and animated, full of childhood images.

After a period of time, after MarioGPT has been trained by the two games “Super Mario Bros” (Super Mario Bros) and “Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels” (Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels), it can To set the level that the player wants. Not only the picture quality remains the same, but also the player’s favorite color and the easy, medium, difficult and hell mode selections for passing the level can be changed.

At the same time, with the help of some tools such as MarioGPT, some small independent developers can improve the playability of their games and content to a higher level. This tool will also speed up game builds in general, making it enjoyable for players to play. The creator who finally created MarioGPT also published a paper on the creation and insight into the functionality.

See also  Amazon, Meta, Twitter. Because the tech giants are firing en masse

You may also like

Payday seems to be getting a movie and...

Big, Bad Destiny 2: Lightfall Preview Trailer –...

Apple Mixed Reality Gear Could Be Unveiled at...

Please consider upgrading carefully!! AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 version...

This time, the development of city construction “Beyond...

The “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” event mission...

Use Your Smartphone as an Xbox Remote –...

Storytellers beat (for now) AI

PSVR 2 unboxing detailed test｜Three major new works...

Storytellers beat (for now) AI

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy