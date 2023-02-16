According to a report by Slash Gear, a foreign technology media, AI MarioGPT passes through the process by receiving some text input by the user in the game, and can generate players based on the path and method that each player can pass through the level. The hoped-for and anticipated Super Mario Bros.-themed levels. The image characters in the level are colorful, diverse and animated, full of childhood images.

After a period of time, after MarioGPT has been trained by the two games “Super Mario Bros” (Super Mario Bros) and “Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels” (Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels), it can To set the level that the player wants. Not only the picture quality remains the same, but also the player’s favorite color and the easy, medium, difficult and hell mode selections for passing the level can be changed.

At the same time, with the help of some tools such as MarioGPT, some small independent developers can improve the playability of their games and content to a higher level. This tool will also speed up game builds in general, making it enjoyable for players to play. The creator who finally created MarioGPT also published a paper on the creation and insight into the functionality.