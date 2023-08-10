AI has the power to reshape finance. Forever

Cryptocurrencies have had an interesting time in recent months. While nothing has changed in terms of the asset’s potential, we have seen long-standing players go bust, while governments have begun to wrangle over the stability of the system. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence, one of the most significant technological revolutions in human history, is poised to reshape our lives and, of course, our industry. This mix of AI, technology, cryptocurrencies and finance is closely intertwined and will radically change our relationship with money, freeing up opportunities for everyone. We talked about it with Christian Trummer, co-founder dell’exchange Bitpanda.

The current state of finance

Frustration is an inexorable engine. And cryptocurrencies were invented precisely out of frustration with the financial system. People wanted an environment they had control over, the freedom to make their own decisions, and more transparency about what happened to their money. These feelings were magnified by the 2008 financial crisis, but they never went away. Conversely, this has led to an increase in individual interest, and the technological innovations upon which the cryptocurrency industry has been built have transformed trading.

Accessibility and demand have grown hand in hand. The more barriers were removed, the more people saw trading as something they could do themselves. The myth of the need for secret knowledge or a broker (and thousands of euros to invest) is thankfully dead. Simply, industry professionals were the only ones with access to the data.

“Today it’s about financial education, trust in one’s own exchange and in one’s trading strategy. Unfortunately, due to the collapse of some bad actors, this trust tends to be in short supply and the industry now finds itself forced to regain it. It will take time, but there are already operators who respect the rules and have always prioritized the safety of their customers,” he explains Christian Trummer, co-founder of Bitpanda.

The future of finance: the role of AI

AI will be at the heart of the next wave of retail investors starting their investment journey. The fact that ChatGPT has exploded in popularity in the last 6 months, precisely because of its accessibility, even to those without technical knowledge, is a testament to this. Ask a question. Receive an answer. Don’t you understand it? Get an even simpler explanation.

This fundamentally human way of dealing with a problem can finally be applied to financial advice. “You will be able to communicate with your money and your money will be able to respond. Nothing more accessible. The time has come to break down the barrier of knowledge and segregated information,” he continues Debris.

The future is driven by technology

Over the past twenty years we have seen a transformation in our relationship with money. “We want to be more connected, we want to be able to easily access it, evaluate our options and learn how to make it work. This change, once the privilege of the wealthy alone, is now a universal aspiration, largely facilitated by advances in technology,” he continues. Debris. As we look into late 2023 and 2024, we see that technology, especially artificial intelligence, will continue to shape the world of finance in ways we may not yet fully understand. Rapid advances await us that promise greater transparency, convenience and access to financial advice for all. This is the future we’re excited about, where AI makes finance more inclusive than ever.

The era of AI and cryptocurrencies has just begun, but the most exciting chapters of our financial revolution are yet to be written.

