For the artificial intelligence sector, 2022 was a record year, characterized by the continuous progress of applications based on the capabilities of algorithms. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that the AI ​​market in Italy, as underlined by the data from the Milan Polytechnic, has grown at an accelerated pace (+32% per annum) for a total turnover of around 500 million euros .

A growth due to investments by large companies, 61% have already started at least one project…